Sports briefly: Jan. 23, 2017

FORMER OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL-WINNING SWIMMER MISTY HYMAN, a Mesa native, visited Camp Pinerock in Prescott on Saturday, Jan. 14, where she spoke about her experiences with nearly 150 students from 12 different countries during the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards. At the Sydney Olympics in 2000, Hyman won gold in the women’s 200-meter butterfly, upsetting heavily-favored Australian Susie O’Neill. Above is a photo of Hyman showing her medal to student Michael Johnson at the Jan. 14 event. Photo courtesy of Keith Yaskin.

THE BACK OF THE PACK RUNNING GROUP of Prescott is starting a new training session Feb. 11 to prepare runners for the Whiskey Row 10K downtown on May 6. The 12-week program includes group runs, information on nutrition and hydration, stretching, injury prevention and race-day preparation. Cost is $70 for the entire 12-week program. Back of the Pack implements the Galloway run/walk interval program to gradually increase endurance while having a lot of fun, organizer Lynn Grieger said. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/backofthepackrunningclub, send an email to backofthepackclub@gmail.com, or call Lynn at 802-688-4511 or Patrice at 928-308-2705.

THE ANTELOPE HILLS MEN’S GOLF CLUB played its Jan. 16 tournament on the North Course at Antelope Hills in Prescott with the “2-Man Best Ball-Shamble Format.” In the first flight, Ken Brack and Bobby Watson took low gross with a 71, with a low net of 57 going to Jack Carnes and Chuck Herndon. In the second flight, a low gross of 74 went to Ken Gambill and Tom Tietz, with a low net of 57 going to Bill Huth and Jim Brewer. In the third flight, 74 was good for low gross by Stan Narwold and Doug Turkington. Jerry Potts and Larry Thompson grabbed low net with a 61.

On Jan. 18, the Club played its away tournament at Palmbrook Country Club in Sun City. Fifty-six players competed in the format of “Medal Play, Closest to the Pin & Skins.” Congratulations go out to Brad Brightwell for his hole-in-one on No. 11. Brad also garnered low gross with a 76, with Ken Brack taking second. A low net of 68 went to Bill Hargrave, followed by Ken Van Tuyl. In the second flight, Ken Gambill took low gross with an 85, followed by Chuck Fullington. A low net of 67 went to Hank Becker, with Lawson Barrett taking second. In the third flight, George Skirm fired a 91 for low gross, with Jack Owen taking second. A low net of 68 went to Steven Bumgardner, followed by John Teetor. In the Closest to the Pin contest, par 3s were won by John Spehar, Brad Brightwell (two) and Butch Barrett. Seventeen players collected one or more skins, which were awarded in both gross and net categories in all three flights. To join the Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club, which is conducting its membership drive, visit ahmgc.com or call 928-499-7788.

THE FORMAT FOR QUAILWOOD GREENS MEN’S CLUB was “Individual Net & Gross” on the course near Dewey for the week of Jan. 15. The winners were as follows. ‘A’ Flight – 1st gross, Stewart Hopkins; 1st net, Dave Janz; 2nd gross, Joe Warren; 2nd net, Larry Mckenzie. ‘B’ Flight – 1st gross, Stan Skura; 1st net, Greg Schumacher; 2nd gross, Larry Clark; 2nd net, Doc Vasquez. ‘C’ Flight – 1st gross, Dick Case; 1st net, Jim O’Connor; 2nd gross, Ken Lincks; 2nd net (tie), Tom Hellene, Darryll Walton and Jim Thorp. Closest to the Pin winners were: Larry Mckenzie (hole No. 2), Walker Loop (No. 3), Stewart Hopkins (Nos. 5 and 16), Jim O’Connor (No. 7), Dave Janz (No. 11) and Dick Case (No. 13).

THE INAUGURAL U.S. VETS & YAVAPAI COLLEGE WINTER FUN RUN will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the YC Performing Arts Center in Prescott. Early registration for the 3.5-mile run costs $20 per person. Same-day registration costs $25 per person. All of the proceeds from the run will go to U.S. Veterans Initiative-Prescott, a nonprofit which houses vulnerable homeless veterans in the quad-city area and northern Arizona. Food and drink will be provided after the run. To pre-register, call 928-583-7204 or sign up the morning of the race. Processing of all payments starts at 8 a.m. Feb. 11.

PROCESS DRIVEN BASEBALL ACADEMY (PDBA) will conduct a professional hitting day camp from noon to 2:30 p.m. (ages 7-12) and 3:30 to 6 p.m. (ages 13-18) Sunday, Feb. 19, at Prescott Valley Event Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The academy is designed for players ages 7-18, and they cannot wear cleats. Rob Chriss (former Kansas City Royals minor league coach); Orv Franchuk (former Major League hitting coordinator, Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros); Lee Tinsley (former Major League hitting coach, Cincinnati Reds); Mark Middleton (Chino Valley H.S. baseball coach, former D-backs youth instructor); Mike Chriss (Prescott High, Biola University player); Ed Campaniello (former minor league hitting coach, Oakland A’s); and Eric Owens (former Major League hitting coach, Toronto Blue Jays) will conduct the academy. Cost per player is $85 if registering online, or $95 the day of the camp.

To register, visit www.processdrivenbaseball.com. Cash or checks payable to PDBA are accepted. Space is limited, so registration is encouraged by Feb. 5. No refunds after Feb. 12. For more information, call Rob at 928-308-5822 or visit Process Driven Baseball Academy on Facebook.

THE NORTHERN ARIZONA SUNS NBA D-LEAGUE team is still selling single-game tickets for all 2016-17 home games to the general public. Fans can buy single-game tickets online at NAZSuns.com, call 800-745-3000 or visit the Prescott Valley Event Center box office. Tickets start at $9. Groups of 10 or more are eligible to receive discounted tickets to any NAZ Suns home game by calling 928-772-SUNS. The team will also host a variety of theme nights at PV Event Center during the 2016-17 campaign, including Faith and Family Night, NASCAR Night and Education Day. Fans can visit NAZSuns.com throughout the season for the latest information regarding theme nights and promotional giveaways. Fans interested in full- or half-season memberships can secure their seats at NAZSuns.com or by calling 928-772-SUNS. Season packages start as low as $192 per seat.