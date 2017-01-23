PHS Academic Decathlon team studies World War II

Academic Decathlon (AcaDec) is a national organization for high school students. At Prescott High School (PHS) it is both a class and a club. This year we have 19 students enrolled, seven of whom are returning from last year. Each year, a new curriculum is selected and developed by the national organization. This year the subject is World War II and last year it was India. Each of the students learn as much as they can about this topic, specifically as it relates to the seven areas of study (math, science, art, literature, music, history, and economics). In addition to these seven areas, they prepare and give speeches (both prepared and impromptu), write essays and are interviewed on the topic. Each student is evaluated on each of these 10 areas either through test-taking or by judges.

Students compete against one another and other schools based on three levels of GPA. The three levels of GPA include Honors (3.75 and above), Scholastic (3.00 - 3.74) and Varsity (2.99 and below). Honors competes against other Honors, Scholastic against Scholastic, etc. Freshmen through seniors may choose this elective class, and the allowance for students at all GPA levels gives this class a variety of ages, interests, and study skills. It’s a nice cross-section of students who are interested in learning, like to compete, and are slightly nerdy and proud of it.

Our most recent competition was a scrimmage against other teams from northern Arizona last week. I am proud to announce the following results as Julius Schroeder won a Gold in Social Science, Bronze in Essay, and a Bronze in Math; Jack Ramsay earned a Bronze in Economics, and a Silver in both Interview and Math; Faith Greer won a Bronze in Math; and, Cooper Bray won a Gold in Economics. Next up are Regionals in Kingman the first weekend in February. Depending on our results from Regionals, we may also qualify for the State competition at ASU in March.

I am in my second year as coach. When I first took on this challenge, my main goal was to provide a place where students feel safe and confident to express themselves. You can imagine that this program attracts some interesting individuals who hopefully find a tribe of other students who have similar interests. The students who are involved strongly support one another and encourage individuality. We usually begin the year with some team-building activities to get to know each other. Of course, students strive to do well at competition, so we spend a lot of our class time learning the very challenging curriculum.

As coach, my favorite area of competition is speech. I enjoy watching the students express themselves. There are two speech categories - prepared, where they have 3 ½ to 4 minutes to recite a speech they have written on any topic about which they want to speak. For the impromptu, they are given three prompts, and have one minute to prepare their thoughts and 1 ½ to 2 minutes to speak on the prompt they select. The rest of the students offer feedback, and it’s incredible to watch the growth they make over the course of the year.

AcaDec has no budget, and we are funded solely by generous tax credit donations from the community. Please consider a donation to support our team. Students are able to travel to competitions because of your kind and thoughtful support.