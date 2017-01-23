Now Showing: Week of Jan. 20

Movies playing at Harkins Theatres, 7202 Pav Way, Prescott Valley (Highway 69 between Glassford Hill and Lake Valley roads). 928-775-7444; www.harkins.com.

(NEW) THE BYE BYE MAN – People commit unthinkable acts every day. Time and again, we grapple to understand what drives a person to do such terrible things. But what if all of the questions we're asking are wrong? What if the cause of all evil is not a matter of what...but who? From the producer of Oculus and The Strangers comes The Bye Bye Man, a chilling horror-thriller that exposes the evil behind the most unspeakable acts committed by man. When three college friends stumble upon the horrific origins of the Bye Bye Man, they discover that there is only one way to avoid his curse: don't think it, don't say it. But once the Bye Bye Man gets inside your head, he takes control. Is there a way to survive his possession? Debuting on Friday, January 13th, this film redefines the horror that iconic date represents-stretching our comprehension of the terror this day holds beyond our wildest night-mares. Rated PG-13 for terror, horror violence, bloody images, sexual content, thematic elements, partial nudity, some language and teen drinking. Horror

(NEW) LIVE BY NIGHT – Ben Affleck writes, produces, and stars in this adaptation of Dennis Lehane's sprawling crime novel centering on the prodigal son of a prominent police chief, and his gradual descent into the criminal underworld. Rated R for strong violence, language throughout, and some sexu-ality/nudity. Drama

(NEW) PATRIOTS DAY – An account of the Boston Marathon bombing, “Patriots Day” is the powerful story of a community's courage in the face of terror. In the aftermath of an unspeakable attack, Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders (Mark Wahlberg) joins courageous survivors, first responders and investi-gators in a race against the clock to hunt down the bombers before they strike again. Weaving together the stories of Special Agent Richard DesLauriers (Kevin Bacon), Police Commissioner Ed Davis (John Goodman), Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese (J.K. Simmons) and nurse Carol Saunders (Michelle Monaghan) this visceral and unflinching chronicle captures the suspense of one of the most sophisticated man-hunts in law enforcement history and celebrates the strength of the people of Boston. Rated R for violence, realistically graphic injury images, language throughout and some drug use. Drama

(NEW) SLEEPLESS – “Sleepless” stars Jamie Foxx (“Django Unchained,” “White House Down”) as undercover Las Vegas police officer Vincent Downs, who is caught in a high stakes web of corrupt cops and the mob-controlled casino underground. When a heist goes wrong, a crew of homicidal gangsters kidnaps Downs' teenage son. In one sleepless night he will have to rescue his son, evade an internal affairs investigation and bring the kidnappers to justice. Rated R for strong violence and language throughout. Action & Adventure, Drama, Mystery & Suspense

(NEW) MONSTER TRUCKS – Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend. Melding cutting edge visual effects and state-of-the-art CGI, Monster Trucks is an action filled adventure for the whole family that will keep you on the edge of your seat and ultimately touch your heart. Rated PG for action, peril, brief scary images, and some rude humor. Action & Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family

(NEW) SPLIT – While the mental divisions of those with dissociative identity disorder have long fasci-nated and eluded science, it is believed that some can also manifest unique physical attributes for each personality, a cognitive and physiological prism within a single being. Though Kevin has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher, there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the willful, observant Casey, Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him - as well as everyone around him - as the walls between his compartments shatter apart. Rated PG-13 for disturbing thematic content and behavior, violence and some language. Drama, Horror, Mystery & Suspense

(NEW) XXX: THE RETURN OF XANDER CAGE – The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora's Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series' signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, "xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE" will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film. Rated: PG-13 for extended sequences of gunplay and violent action, and for sexual material and language. Action & Adventure, Drama

(NEW) THE RESURRECTION OF GAVIN STONE – Gavin Stone, a washed-up former child star is forced to do community service at a local megachurch, pretends to be Christian to land the part of Jesus in their annual Passion Play, only to discover that the most important role of his life is far from Hollywood. Rat-ed PG for thematic elements including a crucifixion image. Comedy

(NEW) 20th CENTURY WOMEN – During the summer of 1979, a Santa Barbara single mom and boardinghouse landlord (Annette Bening) decides the best way she can parent her teenage son (Lucas Jade Zumann) is to enlist her young tenants - a quirky punk photographer (Greta Gerwig), a mellow handyman (Billy Crudup) and her son's shrewd best friend (Elle Fanning) - to serve as role models in a changing world. Rated R for sexual material, language, some nudity and brief drug use. Comedy, Dra-ma

(NEW) SILENCE –“Silence” tells the story of two Christian missionaries who face the ultimate test of faith when they travel to Japan in search of their missing mentor at a time when Christianity was out-lawed and their presence forbidden. Starring Adam Driver, Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield, Ciaran Hinds and Tadanobu Asano, it’s director Martin Scorsese’s 28-year journey to bring Shusaku Endo's 1966 acclaimed novel to life. Rated R for some disturbing violent content. Drama

Also showing:

HIDDEN FIGURES – The incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe)-brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confi-dence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big. Rated PG for thematic elements and some language. Drama

LA LA LAND – Written and directed by Academy Award (R) nominee Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz mu-sician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams. Rated PG-13 for some language. Comedy, Drama, Musical & Performing Arts

MOANA – Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped - and no one knows exactly why. From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes "Moana," a sweeping, CG-animated feature film about an adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) meets the mighty demigod Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson), who guides her in her quest to become a master wayfinder. Together, they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds, and along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she's always sought: her own identity. Rated PG for peril, some scary images and brief thematic elements. Action & Adventure, Animation, Kids & Family

PASSENGERS – Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt star in an exciting action-thriller about two passen-gers who are on a 120-year journey to another planet when their hibernation pods wake them 90 years too early. Jim and Aurora are forced to unravel the mystery behind the malfunction as the ship teeters on the brink of collapse, with the lives of thousands of passengers in jeopardy. Rated PG-13 for sexuality, nudity and action/peril. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY – From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves. Rated: PG-13 for extended sequences of sci-fi violence and action. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy

SING – A koala impresario stages a grand singing competition for the world's animals in order to save his elegant theater in this quirky animated musical. Rated PG for some rude humor and mild peril. Animation, Comedy, Musical & Performing Arts