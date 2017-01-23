Chino Valley school district Kindergarten Round-Up is Feb. 9

Enthusiasm is in the air because kindergarten is right around the corner for 5-year-olds! The Chino Valley Unified School District will host its annual Kindergarten Round-Up from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Territorial Early Childhood Center. Kindergarten teachers are looking forward to meeting the children who will be attending kindergarten next year.

Going to kindergarten is a BIG step! Your child may feel happy, excited, worried, curious or maybe even a little scared. You can help prepare your child – and yourself. Preparing will help make the move a smooth event, build confidence and create a positive attitude about school.

What will kindergarten be like? Your child will have an array of new experiences. They will be learning to deal with more people, new settings and activities. Kindergartners will have a daily routine, structured academic time, creative play times and plenty of social interaction opportunities. Changes like these can help your child grow and develop in many ways.

Some simple suggestions that you can do prior to school starting might include talking to your child about school, talk about sharing and tattling and remind your child that they must follow school rules. Another important thing to share with your child is the after school arrangement, whether it is being picked up by a parent, riding the bus home or to daycare. Children become very nervous when they don’t know where they are going when school gets out.

Getting ready for the first day of school can be nerve-racking, but if you take a few minutes to prepare your child, everything will go smoothly! Be sure he or she knows their full name and their after school arrangements. Our District does offer a CASA program for after school child care. Information is available at the front offices at Territorial and Del Rio. Encourage your child to practice healthy habits like washing their hands after using the bathroom and before eating. Reassure your child that school is a safe place and that if they get hurt or sick the nurse will take good care of them. Talk about school as much as possible. Be positive! Encourage your child to ask questions and share their feelings with you.

Our kindergarten teachers work together as a team to create a wonderful year of learning for each child. Working closely with parents is important to us as we help children grow and learn in kindergarten. Together we can make the first year of school GREAT for every child!