Third storm forecast to hit as early as this afternoon

Northern Arizona has been on edge since the first of three storm systems started moving across the area Thursday morning, Jan. 19.

While the greater Prescott area experienced some moderate wind and snowfall Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, emergency responders were relatively underwhelmed.

Cougan Carothers, battalion chief with the Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority, said that, in the tri-city area, the fire departments received a total of 117 emergency calls, yet only one appeared to be weather provoked.

National Weather Service Snow Reports Saturday morning, Jan. 21 Measuring site Inches Williams 23.0 Flagstaff Airport 22.8 Kachina Village 20.0 Bellemont NWS 17.9 Parks 17.0 Forest Lakes 33.0 Iron Springs 14.1 Grand Canyon Village 13.0 McNary 12.5 Sunset Crater Natl Mon 12.0 Kohls Ranch 11.5 Grand Canyon East Ent. 11.5 Downtown Flagstaff 11.0 Doney Park 11.0 Show Low 11.0 SE Prescott 7.9 Downtown Prescott 6.0 Taylor 4.1 Wheatfields 4.0 Payson 3.0 Payson 2.1 Springerville 1.0

“It was a possible lines-down call and it turned out to be unfounded when the crews got on scene,” Carothers said.

Otherwise, the only other notable calls were for one structure fire, one portable restroom on fire and a few car crashes that weren’t necessarily caused by the weather.

Carothers said this is unusual for the area when storms roll through.

“Usually we have a lot more car crashes, such as cars sliding off the road or public assists where we’re helping people who are stuck,” Carothers said.

He believes this positive outcome is partially a result of proper precautions being taken by the public.



“In my experience, the earlier storms in the season we’re a lot busier for storm-related activity because people get out in the storm, they leave their homes, they take the chance and they’re not as prepared,” he said. “For storms later in the season, people tend to be a little more prepared at home and they don’t seem to take as many risks because I think they sort of learned the hard way or they got a little bit scared through the first storm, so they kind of hunker down a little bit better.”

Jeff Moffitt, interim battalion chief with the Prescott Fire Department, echoed those thoughts, saying there were many more issues for the first significant winter storm that occurred in mid-December.



“The last storm we had there were some rollovers and multiple injury accidents that could have easily been avoided had people just stayed home,” Moffitt said.

Arizona Public Service (APS) also reported minimal damage to the power grid, saying there were relatively few power outages for the tri-city area.

“Prescott was really unscathed,” said APS spokesman Steve Gotfried.

County wide, there was a little more turbulence. An APS substation in Payson, for example, was knocked out temporarily Friday night, Jan. 20, affecting about 6,000 APS customers.

The Department of Public Safety saw a little action throughout Yavapai County, responding to 22 slide offs Friday night, Jan. 20, in Yavapai County and 11 non-injury collisions.

The National Weather Service has posted on its website that there will be another storm blowing through as early as Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22. It’s expected to last through Monday and there is a good chance it will bring more significant rain and snow.

To continue the positive trend of relatively few weather-related emergency incidents, Moffitt recommends staying informed about the weather and staying home unless there is an emergency reason to leave.

“Obviously, there shouldn’t be a need to travel when a storm starts to get bad,” Moffitt said.