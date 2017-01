Teresa K. Adams, of Glendale, 67, was called home to her Lord Jan. 11, 2017.



Survived by brother David and many friends. She was able to maintain her volunteer efforts despite struggling to do simple activities.

A Memorial service Jan. 29, 2017, at Atonement Lutheran, 4001 W Beardsley Road, Glendale.

Memorials preferred to the church or HALO Animal Rescue, Phoenix.



Information provided by survivors.