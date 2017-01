Josephine (Jo) O’Connor, 88, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 6, 2016. Jo was born on June 26, 1928, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at 11 a.m., at the Yavapai Hills Club House, 4975 Hornet Drive, Prescott, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to any animal welfare organization in Jo’s name would be appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.