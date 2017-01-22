Obituary: Elbert “Ray,” “Doc” Hinshaw

Elbert “Ray,” “Doc” Hinshaw, 93, of Prescott, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Jan. 1, 2017. He was born Aug. 18, 1923, in Washington, Iowa. He was raised in Boulder, Colorado. He enlisted in the US Army in 1943 to 1944, and the US Navy in 1944 to 1946. He graduated from veterinary school at Colorado State University in 1948 as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. He and his wife moved to Safford, Arizona, in 1948 then to Buckeye, Arizona, to open a mostly large animal practice in 1952.

During his 50 plus year professional career, he was in private practice, worked for the Horse and Greyhound Racing Industry as a Veterinarian in Arizona, Nebraska, Colorado and Nevada.

In addition, he was the Arizona assistant state Veterinarian in 1980 and was appointed as the state Veterinarian by the Governor in 1984.

He was a true Western Professional: Tap Dancer, Cowboy, Private Pilot, Inventor, Artist, Photographer,

Author, and family man. He received awards and was recognized for his service by Governors of both Arizona and Mexico. He was a member of the National Cowboy Hall of Fame, Cattle Growers, and NRA.

He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Irene Elaine Hinshaw; twin brother William “Rex,” ”Doc” Hinshaw, two older brothers Richard and Harken.



He is survived by sons, Rex T. Hinshaw, Zachary Ray Hinshaw; daughter Katherine Elizabeth David; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

A Gathering of Friends will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds (Mackin Building) 840 Rodeo Drive Prescott, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to, Westside Christian Church, 5860 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott, AZ 86305 or Good Samaritan Hospice, 1065 Ruth Street Prescott, AZ 86301.

Hampton Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

