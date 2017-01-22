Letter: Raise gas tax

EDITOR:

It was recently reported (Daily Courier, Jan. 16) that Rep. Noel Campbell has proposed raising the state gas tax by 10 cents to fund our roads and highways.

As a transportation professional, I heartily support this initiative. We have underfunded our roads for the past decade, “borrowing” money from the trust fund to pay for other priorities. All the while, fuel economy has dramatically increased, vehicle miles travel has increased while the buying power of the revenue has fallen.

Our gas tax has not been raised since 1991 and it is among the lowest in the nation while our gasoline prices remain low. It’s time.

Let’s get behind our representative and have a healthy discussion on this before we have to pay more to rebuild what we did not maintain.

Michael Ellegood, P.E.

Prescott