Guest speaker Robert Ward speaks to Daughters of the American Revolution

On Dec. 21, 2016, the ladies of the General George Crook Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) were delighted to host Planetary Science Field Researcher Robert Ward at their monthly meeting. Ward is renowned for his international meteorite recoveries and contributions to the scientific community. His knowledge of the field has been called upon for many documentaries and most recently, he appeared on the Science Channel’s top-rated show, “What on Earth.” He and his wife, Dr. Anne Marie Ward (a chapter member), are ambassadors to the Osiris Rex Asteroid Sample Return Mission and he has provided meteorites crucial to the calibration of the craft’s payload.

Ward brought several meteorites with him to share with the chapter and gave an overview of the correlation between his recoveries and the advancement of planetary science research and understanding, as well as to space exploration.