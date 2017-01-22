Column: Why the Packers and Steelers meet in Super Bowl LI

The football season is almost complete. But before we sink into the abyss of no football for six months and cling to hopes of having a decent baseball team to follow this summer, three games remain.

And no, I didn’t count the Pro Bowl. Can it even be considered a game? I struggle to agree with any thought other than a glorified practice.

Today’s matchups feature the Green Bay Packers traveling to Atlanta and a red-hot Falcons offense led by quarterback Matt Ryan and company in the NFC Championship.

The AFC title game features an ageless Tom Brady and the New England Patriots as they welcome “Big” Ben Roethlisberger and a daunting Pittsburgh Steelers defensive front.

I predict two highly entertaining games, with a shootout closing the Georgia Dome in style and a pitchers duel in a city where the "chowda" is served hot, and the "bah" hosts hometown fans only.

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP

In Week 7, New England walked out of Pittsburgh with a 27-16 win over a Steelers group forced to use backup quarterback Landry Jones to fill in for an injured Roethlesberger.

The Patriots are fourth in the league in passing at 269.2 yards per contest, but Brady was less than stellar in a 34-16 win over Houston last week, finishing 18 of 38 for 287 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

New England may have a slight edge in the rushing game as they are seventh in the league at 117 yards per game, but that may not be enough.

Look for Pittsburgh to bring the noise up front defensively featuring a 6.05 sack percentage this season. The more Brady spends time on his back, the better for Steeler nation.

Pittsburgh in a close one, 20-17.

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP

Since quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he thought the Packers could “run the table” a day before Thanksgiving, they haven’t lost.

Boasting a pitiful 4-6 record and riding a four-game losing streak, Rodgers attempted to predict the future in front of a dozen or more reporters. Green Bay is 8-0 since, and don’t forget, five of those wins came against teams that made the playoffs.

How’s that for confidence?

Rodgers threw 318 passes without an interception, including 24 touchdowns. That streak was broken in the third quarter by Dallas safety Jeff Heath last week on a great play. It was the second longest streak without an interception since 2000 when Tom Brady threw 26 touchdowns without a pic.

And remember, NFL writers across the board were calling for head coach Mike McCarthy’s head. Now do you hand him a coach of the year award if the Packers make a Super Bowl?

For Atlanta, Ryan is no slouch slinging the pigskin either, completing 69.9 percent of his passes this season for 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions, all while sporting a career-high 117.1 quarterback rating.

Both clubs feature a middle-of-the-road defense, so look for this contest to break a few scoreboards in Atlanta.

Green Bay outlasts the Falcons, 42-38.

