Birth Announcements (part I): January 22, 2017

Asher Robert Bomgardner, an 8 lb., 2 oz., boy, was born Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Brooke Theriault and Kyle Bomgardner of Prescott.

Zachary Jason Boughner, an 8 lb., boy, was born Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Shyla Lea Boughner of Chino Valley.

Ryder Owen Curtis, a 7 lb., 5 oz., boy, was born Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Samantha Morley of Prescott.

Henry Roy Hyland, a 8 lb., 6 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Hope and Geoffrey Hyland of Prescott.

Calypso Michelle Jackson, a 7 lb., 6 oz., girl, was born Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Leah and Michael Jackson of Prescott Valley.

Santiago Loya-Dominguez, a 6 lb., 3 oz., boy, was born Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Rebecca Donna Domintuez and Ruben Loya-Dominguez of Prescott Valley.

Elijah Jay Rudbart, a 6 lb.5 oz., boy, was born Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Brittany Bents and Philip Rudbart of Prescott Valley.