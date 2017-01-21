Worship Services: Week of Jan. 21, 2017

PRESCOTT

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua … Shabbat 10:30 a.m., Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road. Congregational Leader Al Rodriguez delivers the message, “When Did the Church Lose Its Jewishness?” All are welcome to join for worship, prayers, praise and dance.

American Lutheran … Pastor Jack Shannon delivers the message “Getting into Shape” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services in the Sanctuary. Pastor Erich Sokoloski delivers the message “Lies: The Bible is Outdated” at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. contemporary services in the Fellowship Hall. Chino Valley services are at 10:30 a.m.

Calvary Chapel Dayspring Church … Pastor Al Cicolello delivers the message at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. service Sunday and the 6:30 p.m. service on Wednesday.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott … Service times are 8 and 10 a.m.

Canyon Bible Church of Prescott … Pastor Andrew Gutierrez delivers the message at the 9 a.m. service. at the Ruth Street Theater, Prescott High School, , 1050 Ruth Street.

Center for Spiritual Living … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Centerpoint … Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Christian Fellowship A/G … Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cornerstone Evangelical Free … Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Discovery Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

First Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science) … The subject of the lesson sermon at the 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, service is “Truth.” (Proverbs 8: 6, 7). Wednesday testimony meetings are 1 p.m.

First Congregational … Pastor Jay Wilcher’s message is “Moving with the Call of God” (Matthew 4:12-23) at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Genesis Christian Church … Pastor Moteze Deputy delivers the message at 9:30 a.m.

Grace Bible Fellowship … Services are at 10:30 a.m.

Grace North Church … Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Greater Prescott Area Healing Rooms … Pray for physical healing, emotional healing, spirit, soul and body wholeness, salvation and blessings. Open

from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. No appointment needed. 820 Ainsworth Drive, Suite B.

Hillside Community Church of God … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Baptist Church … Pastor Mark Hoffer delivers the message at the 10:45 a.m. service. Evening service is at 6 p.m.

Light and Life Free Methodist Church … Community Cafe is 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10 a.m.

Lumen Deo … Services are 10 a.m. with Pastor Jon Wolfinger.

Mile High Fellowship … Services are 9:15 a.m.

Miracle Pointe Church … Services are at 1 p.m. Prayer and Praise is the 2nd and 4th week from 6 to 7 p.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship … Pastor Steve Francis delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

Mystical Spiritualist Church … First Sunday Inspirations are at 1 p.m. Third Sunday Spiritual Healing Light Circle is at 1 p.m.

Prescott Community … Pastor David Ellis’ message at the 9:15 a.m. Connections contemporary and the 10:45 a.m. traditional services will be “_.”

Prescott Presbyterian Church … Services are at 11 a.m.

Prescott Seventh-day Adventist … Services are at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Prescott United Methodist … At the 5 p.m. Saturday country and gospel service and the Sunday 9 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services, Reverend Dan Hurlbert’s message will be “God in Art” (Matthew 19:13-15). 1/21 & 22

Revival Fire Church of God … The Rev. Fred Hays delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church … Saturday Vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday Masses are at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spanish Mass is 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Mass is at 7 a.m.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran (Missouri Synod) … Sermon will be “A Sense of Urgency” (Matthew 4:19-20). Service begins at 9:30 a.m.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship … Pastor Roger continues his series, “Growing as Overcomers” at the one service at 9 a.m. at 148 S. Marina Street. Message will be “Something’s Missing” (Revelation 2:1-7. Latino service 10:30 a.m.

St. George Orthodox Church of Prescott … Services led by Father Jeffrey Frate. Matins service Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Vespers Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by Catechumens. Saturday Vesters at 5:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church … Services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday Healing service is at 10 a.m. The Rev. Rev. Pierre-Henry Buisson will deliver the messages.

St. Paul’s Anglican … Bishop Peter Robinson speaks on “Wedding at Cana” at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Communion and Bible Study, 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Temple B’rith Shalom … Torah service 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Discussion will be “Sh’mot (Exodus 1:1-6:1).

The Heights … Services are Sundays at 9, 10:30 and 11:59 a.m. and 5 and 7:07 p.m. Youth program 6:30 to 8 p0.m. Wednesday.

The Lord’s Church … Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Quest Church … Service is at the 2:30 p.m.

Trinity Presbyterian … Reverend Mark Tilly delivers the message, “The Kingdom Comes Near’ *Matthew 4:`12-23) at 8:15 and 10 a.m.

Westside Christian … Pastor Kevin Miller delivers the message, “Whatever He Says” (John 2) at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Willow Hills 1st Southern Baptist … Pastor Jess Liles” message is Part 2 of the God Will Make a Way series, “God’s Glory or Your Comfort (Exodus 14:4) at the 9:30 and 11 .a.m. services Sunday. Signing for the deaf at all services.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Canyon Bible Chapel … Service times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Emmanuel Lutheran … Adam Bissell delivers the message, “Out of the Shadows” (Matthew 4:12-23) at 5 p.m. Saturday, and at 8:15 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday.



First Southern Baptist … Pastor Terrell Eldreth delivers the sermon at 8:30 and 11 a.m. and at the evening service at 6 p.m. Deaf interpretation at the 11 a.m. service.



Living Faith Church … Services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Pastor Randy Vanesian delivers the message.

Living Waters Church … Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m.

Mile High Worship Center … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Mingus Mountain Church of Christ … Service is at 10:20 a.m.

Prescott Valley United Methodist … Pastor Wendy Swanson delivers the message, “Called to Serve” (Matthew 4:12-23) at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

Robert Road Baptist …

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Saturday vigil at 4:30 p.m. Sunday masses at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon in Spanish.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church … Services are at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays.

The Church Next Door … Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Trinity Lutheran (LCMS) … Pastor Tim Blau delivers the message, “Job – The Test” at all three services on Sunday, Jan. 22).

Word of Truth Baptist Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

CHINO VALLEY

Beit Torah Jewish Congregation … Topic for Shabbat Shemot, 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, is “From Yosef to Moshe” (Shemot (Exodus) 1:1; Jeremiah 1:1-2.3) .

Chino Valley Bible Sabbath Church … Saturday services are 11 a.m.

Chino Valley Family Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

Church of Faith … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Pastor Art Barnes.

First Southern Baptist … Sunday school at 9 a.m.; worship service at 10:15 a.m. with Pastor Mark Reeder.

Hope Lutheran Church (WELS) … Guest Pastor Brad Bode delivers the message at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, Jan. 22. Deaf interpretation will be at the 8:30 a.m. service.

Refiners Fire Country Church … Service is at 10 a.m. CQ NAME CHANGE

Saving Grace Lutheran Church LCMS … Services are at 10 a.m.

DEWEY

Dewey Faith Assembly … Pastor Wendell Clark delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Faith United Community … The Rev. Diane S. Thomas delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

MAYER

Mayer Community Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Wuthrich.

KIRKLAND

Faith Christian Fellowship … Service is at the 10 a.m.