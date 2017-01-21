River Valley girls' basketball routs Chino Valley

CHINO VALLEY — Chino Valley High’s girls’ basketball team remained winless in the Class 3A West Region, falling to unbeaten River Valley, 49-26, on Friday night, Jan. 20.

At the Cougars’ main gym, Chino dipped to 0-4 in region and 4-8 in power-point contests. The 3A No. 7-ranked Dust Devils improved to 5-0 and 13-0 to stay atop the West Region standings.

Felicity Stickrod scored a team-high 10 points for Chino Valley, which has lost six straight power-point contests. Abbie Golden added eight points for the hosts.

Next up, the Cougars will visit region opponent Odyssey Institute (6-6 overall, 1-3 region) at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Buckeye.

