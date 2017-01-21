Column: Ringling Brothers can’t compete with Trump circus

BEVERLY HILLS – God bless America, and how’s everybody?

President Trump met Tuesday with Bayer and Monsanto CEOs who’ve promised thousands of jobs if they’re allowed to merge. He prefers winner-take-all competition. Ringling Brothers closed down the same week Donald Trump became president because there can only be one three-ring circus.

The National Mall Show ended with a choir singing the Battle Hymn of the Republic beneath a spectacular fireworks show while the Trump family waved from Abe Lincoln’s statue. The crowd went wild. Lincoln whispered to Trump to decline any invitations to see Hamilton at Ford’s Theater.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer promised to lead Senate Democrats in trying to black Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees Thursday. Democrats are vowing to make Trump a no-term president. It’s all part of the natural cycle of denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and Inauguration.

The Trump Committee paid Millennials to sit in the crowd and cheer him on Inauguration Day in Washington. Meanwhile, liberal groups paid Millennials fifteen hundred dollars each to act like anti-Trump protesters. It’s not that Millennials will sell their principles for money, but when in Rome.

The GOP House and Senate will take up in earnest Monday a bill to replace Obamacare with a free-market based program. Pushback is intense. Democrats claim any changes in Obamacare coverage will result in a reduction of breast and prostate exams, but they’re free at the nearest airport.

Congress held serious debate over Obamacare and how to replace it Friday as the Republicans proposed a replacement plan that covers everything with no deductible. There’s just one catch. You have to keep your promise to move to Canada if Trump got elected in order to qualify for the coverage.

President Obama convinced Mexico to send the famous drug lord El Chapo to the U.S. to face charges on Friday. Last year El Chapo briefly escaped prison and vowed to kill Trump. Democrats admitted this was a Hail Mary, but it was Friday and that’s the play you run when time is running out.

Donald Trump named New York Jets owner Woody Johnson U.S. Ambassador to Britain. Fans of the hapless Jets rejoiced at the news he’s leaving. The entire Washington D.C. establishment could reverse itself and support Trump if he could find an overseas post for Redskins owner Daniel Snyder.

The British Embassy in Washington last week agreed with the new administration’s request to loan the U.S. the embassy’s bust of Winston Churchill to sit in the Oval Office again. It epitomizes the Special Relationship. Trump said he’s a big fan of busts, and then somebody told him it’s a statue.

President Trump on Thursday paid off the twenty-five million dollars to plaintiffs who sued Trump University. The plaintiffs claimed the school was a fraud and a fly-by-night operation. It didn’t help when Donald Trump nominated a Secretary of Education whose family founded Amway.

Donald Trump called out late-night TV host Seth Myers whose jokes are always on Trump’s case. Bill Maher was once sued when he said Trump was sired by an Orangutan. There’s a legal question over whether a joke is slander, but the Orangutan considered it a matter of personal honor.

The Washington media’s sudden warming to Trump Friday reminded me of the progression of Paris newspaper headlines in 1815 on four consecutive days after Napoleon returned from exile. On day one the headlines blared, “The Tyrant is at Toulons,” then day two, “The Monster Has Reached Marseilles!” day three, “The Viper Is at Versailles!” and finally day four, “His Majesty Has Arrived!”