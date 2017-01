Jerome “Jerry” Munderloh, 82, of Prescott, Arizona. Born on March 6, 1934, in Black River Falls, Washington, passed away on Dec. 18, 2016, in Prescott, Arizona.

A Memorial gathering to be held at the Moose Lodge #319, 6501 East 6 Street, Prescott Valley, Arizona on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at 1 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.