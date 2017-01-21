Obituary: Grover ‘Charlie’ Hall

Grover “Charlie” Hall, 78, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at the Veteran’s Hospital in Prescott, Arizona.

Charlie was born March 19, 1938, in San Pedro, California, to Ferman and Wilma Hall. He joined the Navy in December 1955, and then moved on to the US Coast Guard, where he achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2. Charlie retired from the Coast Guard after 24 years of dedicated service in 1979.



On June 28, 1975, he married the former Madelyn G. Holmes in Alameda, California. After retiring from the Coast Guard, Charlie spent many years living in Kodiak, Alaska, where he worked for the city/state in several capacities. He loved the outdoors, and was an accomplished fisherman and hunter. He even worked as an Alaska bear guide. Upon leaving Alaska,

Charlie and Maddy traveled the “Lower 48,” visiting family and many friends along the way. They eventually set up roots in Chino Valley, Arizona, where they became active in the area’s Search and Rescue unit.

Charlie is survived by his two sons from a previous marriage: Joe Hall and his wife Rebecca of Elk River, Minnesota, and their daughter Allison; and Ken Hall and his wife Becky of Yuba City, California; and his brother Ronnie and his wife of Oxnard, California. Charlie also leaves behind many close friends, whom he cherished and valued. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferman and Wilma; and his beloved wife and best friend of 34 years, Madelyn Hall in 2009. He is placed with Madelyn in the Prescott Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery Wall, in section 140.

