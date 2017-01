Brian D. Rafter, 63, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 8, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona.

A Memorial Service will be held at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez Street, Prescott, Arizona on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at 2 p.m.

Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel assisted the family with final arrangements.