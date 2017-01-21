Letter: Obamacare rebuttal

EDITOR:

After reading Bob Lynne’s letter, “Repealing Obamacare is irresponsible,” some corrections to his data and statements are needed. The data presented for health expenditures, life expectancy, and infant mortality for Chile, Costa Rica, and the United States are taken from the World Almanac 2016.

The U.S. health expenditures in percent are about 1.8 times more than Costa Rica and 2.5 times more than Chile. For the fiscal year 2014, the U.S. expenditures for health and Medicare totaled over $920 billion, or 26 percent of the total annual expenditures. This is the one item Lynne is correct about.

The U.S. life expectancy for males is about 1.5 years more than that for Costa Rica and Chile, contrary to what Lynne claims. The life expectancy for females of the three countries is nearly the same with the U.S. slightly higher. Also, the U.S. infant mortality rate is 5.9/1000 as compared to Costa Rica’s rate of 8.5/1000 and Chile’s rate of 6.9/1000, again contrary to Lynne’s claim.

I am sure the Republicans have been working on replacement plans for Obamacare for the last few years, this is only natural. The Democrats did not open their plans of Obamacare to the Republicans or the American people until it was written and published. Remember what Nancy Pelosi said, “We have to pass Obamacare to see what’s in it.” The Republicans have already proposed to set up medical plans and allow plans from outside states to compete. A basic principle of capitalism is competition for better products and lower costs.

Lynne’s claim of affordable health care by the Affordable Care Act for middle income and higher has been totally refuted by the rising costs for health care over the last few years. The ACA may have given the poor affordable health care, but at the expense of rising costs for the majority. Government-provided health care is not the only method to include the poor. Health care for our veterans is certainly not performing well, nor has the government-controlled health care plans for other industrial nations demonstrating superior care at lower costs, compared to that of the U.S.

ACA has not helped hospitals reduce costs nor was it needed to “tie health centers and doctors together electronically,” as claimed by Lynne, who has much “motherhood” in his column with next to nothing in data to make his case.

Jerry Fowler

Prescott