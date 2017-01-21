DPS: Don’t travel across northern Arizona today

UPDATE - 9 a.m. 01-21-17:

For Yavapai County Mountains, the National Weather Service reports this morning, the Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until noon Jan. 21 above 5,500 feet elevation.

However, snow will become showery again by Saturday afternoon with heavy snow still possible.

General total snow accumulations, depending on your location within the warning area, expect a total of 8 to 16 inches between 5,500 and 7,000 feet and 12 to 24 inches above 7,000 feet.

The Prescott area, as of 9 a.m. according to Courier weather watchers, has anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow on the ground and more falling - depending on the location.

The Weather Service states a winter storm warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or underway, due to significant amounts of snow and strong winds producing limited visibility.

Driving will be extremely dangerous during this storm. For the latest road conditions and road closures, call the ADOT Freeway Management System at 1-888-411-7623 or visit www.az511.com.

ORIGINAL article:

FLAGSTAFF (AP) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is advising drivers to put off any trips to northern Arizona as major snowstorms are hitting.

Spokesman Bart Graves said the department is discouraging drivers from heading north because conditions will be extremely dangerous.

DPS says officers responded to 17 vehicle slide-offs overnight Thursday and into Friday.

In addition, the National Forest Service has closed all roads that lead to the Four Peaks and Mount Ord recreation areas in the Tonto National Forest northeast of Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the closure is due to the snow and bad conditions.

The Weather Service says heavy snowfall will create extremely hazardous conditions on interstates 17 and 40. Those conditions will include heavy snow and wind that will reduce visibility and that travel delays are likely.

The Flagstaff area is being plummeted with snow.

According to the Weather Service, 12 to 18 inches of snowfall are expected in Flagstaff well into Saturday.

Other expected snowfall amounts include 13 to 14 inches in Munds Park along I-17 south of Flagstaff and 12 to 18 inches at Williams along I-40 west of Flagstaff.

Higher snowfall amounts include 21 inches at the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort in mountains above Flagstaff.

Winter storm warnings remain in effect for elevations above 5,500 feet until noon Saturday in Flagstaff and until Saturday evening in communities in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona.

Three storms are expected to parade across Arizona through early next week, dropping snow that already resulted in a few school closures in the high country Friday.