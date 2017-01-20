Yavapai HOF to induct Merritt, 1977 baseball national champs

PRESCOTT — The Yavapai College Athletic Department this weekend will induct Lynn Merritt, its first and only female athletic director, and the Roughriders’ 1977 JUCO national champion baseball team into its hall of fame.

An induction ceremony for the Class of 2017 takes place at noon Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Prescott campus’ community room in Building 19 (library).

What follows is a synopsis of the inductees’ accomplishments at YC.

Lynn Merritt, who worked at Yavapai’s Prescott campus from 1969-94, served as an instructor, coach and athletic director.

Merritt was a founding faculty member for the college’s Health, Physical Education & Recreation Department in 1969. The college hired her as its only instructor for women’s P.E. classes, current YC Athletic Director Brad Clifford said.

Forty-eight years ago, the Prescott campus’ buildings weren’t finished when classes started, so Merritt taught her classes in the gym of the Boys’ Club, which had been located downtown at the corner of Marina and Gurley streets.

“She [Merritt] was pleased to see over the course of her career the progression of physical education classes, from learning a specific activity to being more focused on overall health,” Clifford added.

Merritt gained the most notoriety as Yavapai College’s first and only female athletic director, from 1983-94.

During her tenure as A.D., the Roughriders captured four JUCO national championships, including two in soccer and one apiece in baseball and women’s cross- country. Merritt hired Yavapai soccer coach Mike Pantalione, who has led the Roughriders to seven national titles since the program’s inaugural season in 1989.

Merritt guided Yavapai’s 1969-70 women’s basketball team to the first state championship game, bringing home Yavapai College’s first athletic trophy. She also coached YC’s softball team in 1975. Merritt, who retired in 1994, received emeritus faculty status in April 2011.

Yavapai College’s 1977 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national championship baseball team compiled a 38-9 overall record and a 22-4 mark in the Arizona Conference 40 years ago.

The Roughriders were also champs of the Valley Division and the NJCAA’s Region I. Team members that season included: Bob Bradford; John Butcher; Jim Duncan; Byron Ethier [Dodgers star Andre Ethier’s father]; Duane Evans; Terry Goodro; Dave Guimbarda; Billy Ireland; Bill Jameson; Brian McClasin; Jeff Morris; Steve Olson; Greg Pastors; Scott Patterson; Rick Rolfes; Tom Rosati; Steve Scholnik; Dave Sullivan; Dan Townsend; and Rick Kranitz.

Clifford said Kranitz and former Roughriders coach Gary Ward will attend Saturday’s induction. Jim McKaskle served as assistant coach that season.

Eight of the team’s members were selected in the 1977 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, including Sullivan, Kranitz, Pastors, Townsend, Bradford, Butcher, Evans and McClasin. Butcher would move on to play for the Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians.

Kranitz has been an MLB pitching coach for many years, Clifford said. He’s currently the bullpen coach for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or 928-642-7865.