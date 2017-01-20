Trump's inauguration brings joy, angst for many Americans

TODAY I AM... Excited

Today’s inauguration ceremonies have divided Prescott-area residents into those who are celebrating, those who are feeling scared, and those expressing some apprehension while still supporting the nation’s new president.

Count Prescott Mayor Harry Oberg among the local residents who are hopeful as Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Oberg, who currently is in Washington, D.C. and plans to attend the inauguration today, Jan. 20, said Trump’s campaign proposals won his support early on.

“I felt, of the two, he had the better platform,” Oberg said earlier this week in a telephone interview from Washington. “Basically, economic development was a key area I appreciated.”

Oberg hopes Trump’s emphasis on business and job growth will have a positive impact on Prescott’s own economic development — a priority in the city’s recent strategic plan.

Extending the runway at the Prescott Airport through federal grants is another of the mayor’s priorities that he hopes could be boosted by having Trump in office.

Of Trump’s ability to resolve federal transportation-funding gridlock, Oberg said, “I’m in a wait-and-see attitude. We’ll see what he’s able to do to work with Congress.”

Dewey-Humboldt Mayor Terry Nolan also likes the idea of Trump’s campaign promise of change, and said he thinks the swearing-in ceremony today will be “awesome.”

“I think that the incoming president will make a lot of changes like he talked about in the campaign. I think that he will have opposition from Congress and from the press, but in the end he will overcome,” Nolan said earlier this week, adding that he looks forward to cabinet appointments beginning their work.

Nolan said those who boycott the inauguration will not be missed, and that opposition to the president will subside as time goes on.

Prescott resident Linda Szewczyk is eager to get on with the next four years under Trump as she feels the country under former President Barack Obama’s leadership created a racial divide.

“Excited? Yes. Nervous? Only that many of those supporting Hillary chose to react to disappointment in a non-civil manner. The ‘snow flakes’ need to do just as Republicans did when Obama won: They acted like grown-ups, even though the writing was on the wall that Obama’s actions and policies would harm us,” Szewczyk said.

Feeling apprehensive and nervous about what will happen today and beyond, Gary Beverly, president of the Yavapai Group of the Sierra Club, said, “No one knows what Trump will do. So far, he is only disruptive — without plans for rebuilding — in foreign affairs, environment, public health, pretty much everything.”

As for Trump’s cabinet choices, Beverly said those make him nervous. “Trump has put the foxes in charge of the hen house and that will ultimately harm us all. It’s going to be a long, hard four years,” he predicts.

On the positive side, Beverly said he feels optimistic that the progressives in this country will finally organize and emerge stronger and more effective than ever.

The chair of the Yavapai County Democratic Party, Toni Denis, celebrates her birthday today, Jan. 20. Every four years she either celebrates or ignores the inauguration, depending on who is elected – except this year, when she said she dreads it.

“I always hope for the best, but Trump has been so divisive, so appallingly oblivious to the impact of his words and actions on Americans and our allies that I fear he will cause a war or create a crisis that impacts the value of the dollar and crashes the economy.”

She, too, said Trump’s choice of cabinet members hasn’t inspired any confidence.

“My wish, now that Republicans have the majority in all branches, is that they will act responsibly and rein in the president, but I have grave doubts.”

Oberg traveled to Washington over the weekend to attend a national Mayor’s Innovation Conference, where he said he heard a number of ideas for addressing local issues.

“The big thing was dealing with homeless and mental health issues, and trying to get housing,” Oberg said, noting that Denver and Memphis were highlighted for their innovative approaches for funding of such projects. “I think it’s something we need to take a look at,” he added.

Oberg said he decided to stay on for the inauguration “once I saw that (the conference and the inauguration) were going to coincide in time.” He received tickets for the event through Sen. John McCain’s office.

“I have never been to an inauguration before,” Oberg said. “I think it’s something everyone should attend. It’s always great to take part in something that will be remembered in history.”

