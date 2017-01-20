Prescott runner McMahon wins AZ Rock 'n' Roll 10K

Prescott High School student John McMahon wins the annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona 10K on Jan. 15 in Phoenix. (Courtesy)

By Doug Cook

  • Originally Published: January 20, 2017 6:04 a.m.

    • PHOENIX — On his first try, Prescott High senior cross-country runner John McMahon won the men’s division of the annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona 10K Sunday, Jan. 15.

    McMahon, a 17-year-old redhead, topped a field of 1,025 competitors, placing first in 35 minutes and 40 seconds. His time was 1-1/2 minutes faster than 24-year-old runner-up Christopher Keil (37:17) of Lewiston, Idaho.

    Although McMahon said several elite runners chose to run the Rock ‘n’ Roll half marathon instead of the 10K this year, he’s still proud of the accomplishment. He earned a medal and a plaque for his victory.

    “The weather was perfect [in Phoenix]. It was a great race,” McMahon said on Thursday, Jan. 19. “It was definitely my best time in the 10K. Actually, I don’t really run the 10K very often because of cross-country and track. I thought it would be fun to run one before track [season] started up.”

    For the first 2-1/2 miles of the 10K, McMahon said he and the other men’s division runners followed the same course as the half marathoners. Initially alongside a group of elite runners in the half marathon, McMahon pulled away in the 10K once the course split.

    “I was on my own [in the 10K race] after that,” McMahon added. “I asked the guy [timer] at the turn if anybody else had passed by; how many people were ahead of me. I didn’t know I was winning until I asked.”

    At the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s (AIA) Division II State Cross-Country Championships Nov. 5 at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix, McMahon finished 42nd out of 211 runners, crossing the line in 17:32. The state championship race is equivalent to a 5K.

    McMahon said he didn’t run a good race at state because he was battling tendonitis in his right knee. He took a week off from running when the season ended to heal.

    Now that his tendonitis has subsided, he’s ready to run the 3,200 meters (2-mile) for the Badgers’ track team this spring. McMahon believes that he can qualify for the D-II state meet May 3 and 6 at Mesa Community College if he gets healthy again.

    “I was pretty banged up at the end of cross-country [although the training made me stronger], and I kind of limped through the end of it,” McMahon said. “I feel better than I ever have before.”

