Prescott runner McMahon wins AZ Rock 'n' Roll 10K

PHOENIX — On his first try, Prescott High senior cross-country runner John McMahon won the men’s division of the annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona 10K Sunday, Jan. 15.

McMahon, a 17-year-old redhead, topped a field of 1,025 competitors, placing first in 35 minutes and 40 seconds. His time was 1-1/2 minutes faster than 24-year-old runner-up Christopher Keil (37:17) of Lewiston, Idaho.

Although McMahon said several elite runners chose to run the Rock ‘n’ Roll half marathon instead of the 10K this year, he’s still proud of the accomplishment. He earned a medal and a plaque for his victory.

“The weather was perfect [in Phoenix]. It was a great race,” McMahon said on Thursday, Jan. 19. “It was definitely my best time in the 10K. Actually, I don’t really run the 10K very often because of cross-country and track. I thought it would be fun to run one before track [season] started up.”

For the first 2-1/2 miles of the 10K, McMahon said he and the other men’s division runners followed the same course as the half marathoners. Initially alongside a group of elite runners in the half marathon, McMahon pulled away in the 10K once the course split.

“I was on my own [in the 10K race] after that,” McMahon added. “I asked the guy [timer] at the turn if anybody else had passed by; how many people were ahead of me. I didn’t know I was winning until I asked.”

At the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s (AIA) Division II State Cross-Country Championships Nov. 5 at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix, McMahon finished 42nd out of 211 runners, crossing the line in 17:32. The state championship race is equivalent to a 5K.

McMahon said he didn’t run a good race at state because he was battling tendonitis in his right knee. He took a week off from running when the season ended to heal.

Now that his tendonitis has subsided, he’s ready to run the 3,200 meters (2-mile) for the Badgers’ track team this spring. McMahon believes that he can qualify for the D-II state meet May 3 and 6 at Mesa Community College if he gets healthy again.

“I was pretty banged up at the end of cross-country [although the training made me stronger], and I kind of limped through the end of it,” McMahon said. “I feel better than I ever have before.”

