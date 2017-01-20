Obituary: Lon E. Post

Lon E. Post – began his life story on June 5, 1933, and the final chapter ended on Jan. 17, 2017, after a 4-year battle with kidney disease. Lon was an accomplished business man, softball player, horseshoe thrower, poker player, and most importantly a wonderful father and friend.

He leaves behind his children, Ricky Post, Rocky Post, Richard Marchinski (spouse Sharon), Rhonda Benavides (spouse Joe), Renae Post-Wezdenko (spouse Roswell), and Robin Post.

Lon had the opportunity to experience the joy of being a grandpa and his grandchildren include Brandon and Cassia Marchinski; Jessica Lehouillier and Rozee, Lona, and Booey (Lexi) Benavides; Dustin and Alicia Post; Zac and Spencer Mendenhall, and soon to be great-granddaughter baby girl Mendenhall.

Lon also leaves behind his companion and special friend Nancy Hartle, his best friend Pedro Garcia and family, and many more friends in the Prescott area. When you choose to love, you will experience peace. Dad left in peace and we will always love him and look for his spirit upon every mountain until we are reunited again.

Per Lon’s request there will be no services.



