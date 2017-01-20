Letter: Women’s March

EDITOR:

Prescott, Arizona we have a voice! The Women’s March on Washington is a grassroots effort to shine light on our leaders as we transfer power from the old administration to a new and untested administration. Now is the time for all Americans to begin to heal and start taking a proactive stance. We have a long history of championing causes of those without a voice: the hungry, the homeless, children, minorities, the differently able, those that are “different” from “mainstream” America.

The list of those that are disenfranchised is long! We hold 5 percent of the population and have a rate of 25 percent of the incarcerated population worldwide. One tenth of one percent holds the highest rate of wealth in the world. “The March and rally are not about one person, one administration or one election cycle, but rather a representation of our common values and support for each other.” As we seek common ground we must hold our elected officials accountable.

“In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore.” The Women’s March on Washington will send a powerful message to our new government on their first day in office and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.” (National Women’s March on Washington 2016)

“We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families --recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.”(National Women’s March on Washington 2016)

In support of our sisters and brothers that will make the trip to Washington DC from their local communities, Prescott will host a Sister March. Our peaceful rally will begin at noon on January 21. We will meet at Court House Square in front of Bucky O’Neil Statue. .

Together we can! Stand up, speak out and speak up! We must not lose our voices. Knowledge is power. Just say “Know”. www.womensmarch.com/mission.

Pat Beitel

Prescott