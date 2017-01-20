Letter: Political irony

Political irony

EDITOR:

It is ironic and appropriate, or maybe just coincidental, that in the very same week ex-Arizona Republican Congressman Rick Renzi was freed from federal prison after serving a three year sentence for corruption and money laundering and the majority party in the same House of Representatives passed legislation in the dark of the night to gut the independent Office of Congressional Ethics. After significant back lash, the same representatives were pressured the next day to reverse their effort. Maybe it is worthwhile to keep some regulations and some watch dogs in place.



Patrick Beatty

Prescott