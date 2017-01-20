The Latest: DC police using tear gas against protesters of Trump

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States (all times EST):

2:25 p.m.

District of Columbia police are using tear gas canisters in a confrontation with protesters in downtown Washington.

Some people are being treated for exposure to tear gas and some people are vomiting.

Police have blocked off both sides of the street. Protesters were throwing bricks and concrete at police. One protester wearing a mask smashed a bank window. And demonstrators have blocked streets with newspaper boxes.

Another protester was standing on a mailbox and waving a rainbow flag.

Police are in riot gear, and that includes helmets and body shields.

2:05 p.m.

Police in the nation's capital have again clashed with demonstrators — this time with a larger group than earlier in the day.

Well over 1,000 protesters are in the streets of downtown Washington for a confrontation with police. Authorities are again using pepper spray, and some demonstrators appear to have difficulty breathing.

Some in the crowd are throwing cups, water bottles and objects — including chunks of concrete. Some protesters have rolled large steel trash cans at police.

2 p.m.

Rick Perry —the former Texas governor who's in line to be energy secretary — was seen chewing gum and blowing bubbles as a rabbi spoke during Donald Trump's inauguration.

That image has drawn lots of attention on social media.

It comes on the heels of Perry's comments at his confirmation hearing Thursday when he told Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., that he enjoyed meeting him at Franken's Senate office. And Perry then said: "I hope you are as much fun on that dais as you were on your couch."

Franken, a former comedian, paused for effect as Perry asked to rephrase. "Please," Franken said.

1:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived at the inaugural luncheon in Capitol — and he immediately walked to Hillary Clinton's table and shook the hand of the defeated Democratic nominee.

The menu features three courses and includes Maine lobster, Virginia beef and shrimp from the Gulf of Mexico.

Later, Republican and Democratic congressional leaders will give toasts.

1:45 p.m.

"Unbelievably humbling."

That's what President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, says after watching the inauguration not far from where the new president took the oath of office.

Lewandowski says this about Trump: "I knew a winner when I saw one. I don't think anybody realized how angry the country was with Washington."

1:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump has formally nominated his Cabinet.

Trump made his nominations official just after he took office. He signed a series of documents in an ornate room steps from the Senate floor.

The president distributed pens to congressional leaders according to whether they liked his choices. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for instance, received the pen that Trump used to nominate Elaine Chao, McConnell's wife, to be transportation secretary.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi jokingly objected to getting a pen used to nominate Tom Price to be health secretary. At that point, House Speaker Paul Ryan chimed in, "I'll take it."

After nominating Mike Pompeo to head the CIA, Trump said he'd heard Pompeo would be confirmed "momentarily."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer piped up: "It depends what you mean by momentarily."

1:35 p.m.

Hillary Clinton is attending President Donald Trump's inaugural luncheon at the Capitol.

Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, posed for pictures with a bipartisan group of attendees. Republican Trump defeated Democrat Clinton in the November election.

Former President Jimmy Carter is also at the luncheon.

Also attending are members of Congress, Supreme Court justices and some of Trump's Cabinet picks.

1:33 p.m.

Far fewer riders used Washington's Metro system on Friday than for previous inaugurations.

As of 11 a.m., there were 193,000 trips taken, according to the transit service's Twitter account.

At the same hour eight years ago for President Barack Obama's first inaugural, there had been 513,000 trips. Four years later, there were 317,000 for Obama's second inauguration.

There were 197,000 at 11 a.m. in 2005 for President George W. Bush's second inauguration.

The Metro system also posted that only two parking lots at stations were more than 60 percent full.

1:30 p.m.

Donald Trump isn't wasting much time before signing some presidential paperwork.

Press secretary Sean Spicer says on Twitter that the new president is signing formal nominations for each of his Cabinet picks and other members of the new administration.

He's also signing a proclamation for a National Day of Patriotism and legislation that clears the way for retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to run the Pentagon, if confirmed by the Senate.

Trump signed the documents as he was surrounded by lawmakers and his family members, and he handed out ceremonial pens to members of Congress.

1:24 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama is thanking supporters before he departs for a vacation in California — saying that they "proved the power of hope."

Obama was joined by former first lady Michelle Obama at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. They took a helicopter there from the Capitol following President Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremonies.

The outgoing president says he and his wife have sometimes been the "voice out front" but his push for changes in the country that began with his 2008 presidential campaign "has never been about us. It has always been about you."

1:20 p.m.

Police in the nation's capital says two officers were injured and some police cars were damaged by protesters.

Police say officers used pepper spray to subdue protesters who were damaging cars, setting fires and destroying the property of businesses.

Police say they made "numerous arrests" and that an unspecified number of demonstrators have been charged with rioting.

1:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump has signed legislation that clears the way for his defense secretary pick — retired Marine Gen. James Mattis — to run the Pentagon, if confirmed by the Senate.

A vote on Mattis is expected Friday.

There's a law that bars former service members who've been out of uniform for less than seven years from holding the top Pentagon job. The restriction is meant to preserve civilian control of the military.

The measure signed by Trump soon after his took office grants Mattis a one-time exception.

Congress last allowed an exception to the law in 1950 for George Marshall, a former five-star Army general.

1:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is pledging to eliminate President Barack Obama's environmental regulations. That includes Obama's plan to address climate change.

As Trump was giving his inaugural address, the White House website listed several actions Trump will take to cancel "harmful and unnecessary policies." Among them are Obama's climate action plan and a clean water rule imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The climate plan is intended as a broad-based strategy to cut greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming. The plan includes a series of rules that limit carbon pollution from coal-fired power plants.

The water rule is intended to protect smaller streams, tributaries and wetlands from development.

1 p.m.

Randy Showalter says he felt inspired as he stood on the National Mall and listened to Donald Trump's inauguration speech.

Showalter is a 36-year-old diesel mechanic and father of five from Mount Solon, Virginia. He'd never attended an inauguration before and says Trump spoke to him in a way that no other politician has.

Showalter says: "I feel like there's an American pride that I've never felt, honestly, in my life."

He was wearing the Trump campaign's signature red "Make America Great Again" hat, says he's optimistic about Trump's pledges to improve the economy and create working-class jobs.

Showalter says the billionaire "understands that the working man is what makes him rich. He understands what a real blue-collar working man is."

12:55 p.m.

The prime minister of Japan — one of America's closest allies — is congratulating Donald Trump on his inauguration and says he wants to strengthen the "unwavering" ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (SHEEN-zoh AH-bay) issued his statement minutes after Trump took the oath of office as the 45th U.S. president.

Abe says he looks forward to meeting Trump again "at the earliest possible occasion" to send a message to the world on the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Japanese media have reported Abe may visit the U.S. in late January.

12:50 p.m.

Foreign ministers from Poland and Lithuania say they're looking forward to working constructively with the Trump administration. They're playing down anxieties that President Donald Trump's pro-Russian views could hurt the region's interests.

Witold Waszczykowski says Poland is hopeful about the U.S. change. He's noting with some bitterness that the region felt neglected by former President Barack Obama in the early years of his administration.

Trump has caused unease in Central and Eastern Europe nations that he might sacrifice their security needs at a time they are especially fearful of Russia.

Linas Linkevicius of Lithuania says some of Trump's statements have been "confusing" but says he's not jumping to any conclusions.

12:45 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, are departing Washington.

The Obamas held hands as they walked to a military helicopter parked outside the East Front of the Capitol after Donald Trump took the oath of office.

Donald Trump and first lady Melania (meh-LAH'-nee-ah) Trump escorted the Obamas, and then the couples exchanges small talk and handshakes.

The helicopter is heading to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where Obama will address staff and supporters before he and his wife fly to California for a vacation.

The Obamas will return to Washington where they will live while their youngest daughter will finish school.

12:39 p.m.

Pope Francis has congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration and urged the new U.S. president to show concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need who "stand before our door."

Francis says in a message that he's praying Trump's decisions will be guided by the "rich spiritual and ethical values" that have shaped America's history.

The pope also offers these words: "Under your leadership, may America's stature continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need."

12:36 p.m.

Donald Trump has closed his first speech as president with his campaign slogan: "Make America great again."

Trump is borrowing from his campaign speeches and promising this: "Together we will make America strong again," wealthy again, strong again and proud again.

"And yes," he says, "together, we will make America great again."

12:34 p.m.

Donald Trump says that when Americans open their heart to patriotism, "there is no room for prejudice."

In his inauguration address, Trump is repeating a campaign promise to eradicate "radical Islam" from the face of the earth.

Trump is promising to seek friendship with all nations by reinforcing existing alliances and forming new ones.

12:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is suggesting that his election will lead to a "new national pride" that will "heal our divisions."

Trump, after beginning his speech with a dark accounting of America, says "the time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action."

Trump suggested that Americans from different backgrounds are united by the same goals and hopes.

He says kids in cities such as Detroit or rural areas like Nebraska "look up at the same sky" and that soldiers of different races "bleed the same red of patriotism."

12:22 p.m.

President Donald Trump says in his inauguration speech that an America united is an America that's "totally unstoppable."

Trump says Americans must speak their minds openly and disagree honestly, but they must always pursue solidarity.

Trump says Americans need not fear — they're protected by military and law enforcement personnel.

But most importantly, he says, "we will be protected by God."

12:18 p.m.

President Donald Trump says that when Americans open their heart to patriotism, "there is no room for prejudice."

Trump is repeating a campaign promise to eradicate "radical Islam." He says he'll rebuild America's roads, bridges, airports and railways by following "two simple rules: buy American and hire American."

Trump is promising to seek friendship with all nations by reinforcing existing alliances and forming new ones.

12:15 p.m.

In his inauguration speech, President Donald Trump is repeating the dark vision and the list of the country's woes that he hit on during the campaign.

Trump describes closed factories as "tombstones" that dot the county and says the federal government has spent billions defending "other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own."

The Republican president says the U.S. "will confront hardships but we will get the job done."

He says the oath of office he just took "is an oath of allegiance to all Americans" and said that the country will share "one glorious destiny."

12:12 p.m.

President Donald Trump says that he will govern the country by putting America first.

Trump is saying in his first speech as president that "from this day forward, a new vision will govern our hand" and that "from this day forward it's going to be only America first."

Trump says that every decision he makes, on issues from trade to taxes to immigration and foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and families.

He says "We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries" taking American jobs.

Trump says that under his leadership, America "will start winning like never before."

12:11 p.m.

President Donald Trump says Americans came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement "the likes of which the world has never seen before."

Trump says the United States exists to serve its citizens.

He says Americans want great schools, safe neighborhoods and good jobs.

But he says too many people face a different reality: rusted-out factories, a bad education system, crime, gangs and drugs.

Trump says the "carnage stops right here and right now."

12:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is declaring his victory a victory for working people.

Trump says in his inauguration speech: "Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another," but "transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people"

Trump says that, for too long, too few have had power and the people have paid the price.

He says: "Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed."

He says, "That all changes starting right here and right now."

Trump is also thanking former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for their "gracious" aid through the transition.

12:09 p.m.

President Donald Trump says change starts "right here and right now."

The new president is using his inaugural address to say it doesn't matter which party controls the government. He says that what matters is "whether our government is controlled by the people."

Trump says the forgotten men and women of the country "will be forgotten no longer."

12:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump is beginning his inaugural address by saying that "together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come."

He says Americans have "joined a great national effort to build our country and restore its promise for all people."

It began to rain in Washington as Trump started speaking.

Trump also thanked all of the past presidents in attendance, including former campaign foes Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

12 p.m.

Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States. He's just taken the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol.

The combative billionaire businessman and television celebrity won election in November over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and today he's leading a profoundly divided country — one that's split between Americans enthralled and horrified by his victory.

The unorthodox politician and the Republican-controlled Congress are already charting a newly conservative course for the nation. And they're promising to reverse the work of the 44th president, Barack Obama.

Up next is Trump's inaugural address — where the new commander in chief is expected to set out his vision for the country's next four years.