Jones ties career high with 23 points, but NAZ Suns fall to Spurs

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Derrick Jones Jr. tied his career high in points with 23 on 9 of 20 shooting from the field, including four 3-pointers, but Northern Arizona couldn’t capitalize on 22 Austin turnovers in a 106-101 loss Friday night.

It is the second straight loss at the annual NBA D-League Showcase for the Suns (12-12), which are just 2-11 in their last 13 contests.

Askia Booker gave Northern Arizona a 92-91 lead off a driving layin with 3:35 to play, but the Spurs answered, using a 7-0 run sparked by a Corey Jefferson 3-pointer and two made free throws with 35 seconds left to seal the deal.

Booker finished with 15 points and six assists, while Jefferson led the Spurs (11-15) with 23 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots in a game that featured 12 lead changes.

The Suns shot 43 percent (38 of 88) from the field and hit 14 of 17 from the free-throw line, but were outrebounded 41-31 and put Austin on the line 30 times, of which they made 28.

Other standouts for the Suns included Johnny O’Bryant, who despite fouling out late, scored 17 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field and grabbed five rebounds.

Elijah Millsap had 15 points, five steals and four assists, while Xavier Silas chipped in with 12 points on four 3-pointers.

For the Spurs, Ryan Arcidiacono scored 18 points, while Charles Garcia had 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona heads to Texas for a rematch with Austin on Thursday, Jan. 26. The Spurs are fifth in the Southwest Division, 8.5 games back of first-place Sioux Falls (19-6), while the Suns are third in the Pacific Division and seven games back of the Los Angeles D-Fenders (19-5).

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is an associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.