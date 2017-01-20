Jones ties career high with 23 points, but NAZ Suns fall to Spurs

Derrick Jones Jr. goes strong to the basket against Oklahoma City on Dec. 23 in Prescott Valley. Jones tied his career high with 23 points against the Austin Spurs on Friday, Jan. 20, but the Suns lost 106-101, finishing 0-2 at the annual NBA D-League Showcase. (Matt Hinshaw/NAZ Suns)

By Brian M. Bergner, Jr.

  • Originally Published: January 20, 2017 7:40 p.m.

    • MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Derrick Jones Jr. tied his career high in points with 23 on 9 of 20 shooting from the field, including four 3-pointers, but Northern Arizona couldn’t capitalize on 22 Austin turnovers in a 106-101 loss Friday night.

    It is the second straight loss at the annual NBA D-League Showcase for the Suns (12-12), which are just 2-11 in their last 13 contests.

    Askia Booker gave Northern Arizona a 92-91 lead off a driving layin with 3:35 to play, but the Spurs answered, using a 7-0 run sparked by a Corey Jefferson 3-pointer and two made free throws with 35 seconds left to seal the deal.

    Booker finished with 15 points and six assists, while Jefferson led the Spurs (11-15) with 23 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots in a game that featured 12 lead changes.

    The Suns shot 43 percent (38 of 88) from the field and hit 14 of 17 from the free-throw line, but were outrebounded 41-31 and put Austin on the line 30 times, of which they made 28.

    Other standouts for the Suns included Johnny O’Bryant, who despite fouling out late, scored 17 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field and grabbed five rebounds.

    Elijah Millsap had 15 points, five steals and four assists, while Xavier Silas chipped in with 12 points on four 3-pointers.

    For the Spurs, Ryan Arcidiacono scored 18 points, while Charles Garcia had 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.

    UP NEXT

    Northern Arizona heads to Texas for a rematch with Austin on Thursday, Jan. 26. The Spurs are fifth in the Southwest Division, 8.5 games back of first-place Sioux Falls (19-6), while the Suns are third in the Pacific Division and seven games back of the Los Angeles D-Fenders (19-5).

    Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

