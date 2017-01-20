Editorial: It’s time to come together and support our new president

Donald J. Trump takes the oath of office and officially begins serving as President of the United States today.

Some might present the argument that he does so with the highest unfavorable ratings for an incoming president. But the time for fruitless arguing is over.

Trump will take the reins of a nation that faces serious challenges. This is exactly why Americans need to come together now and end the obstructionism that has plagued Washington for too long.

We believe the level of passion, anger and frustration surrounding this election is rooted in a genuine desire for progress people can see and feel – be they Democrat, Republican or other.

Yes, this remains a deeply divided nation, and while Trump and Republicans should remember that and govern accordingly, it’s time for all Americans to unite in wishing them well.

Trump supporters need to understand the reason for the angst that many Americans feel this day, and they need to be the watchdogs that keep Trump and the Republican party on a course that’s good for the country and its citizens. There are legitimate concerns about Trump that people on both sides of the aisle recognize. His supporters should hold him accountable and encourage him to listen to reason and common sense.

For those who did not support our new president, consider the most productive ways to protect the policies that you believe are best for our nation. There are Republicans in Congress who share many of your concerns. Work with them. Organize and lobby. Raise your voice. But let it be a voice of reason that conveys a desire for unity and progress. Let’s agree to disagree, but let’s not disconnect.

As Henry Ford once said, “If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.”

On this day, we encourage all Americans to wish Trump the best and offer him their full support. Rooting for Trump to fail is rooting for America to fail, and that is unacceptable. Our new president might have his flaws, as we all do, but if he is going to make America great, it will take help from all of us.

Related Stories