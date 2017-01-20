Bears' soccer clinches region title

PRESCOTT VALLEY — With two matches remaining in the 2016-17 regular season, Bradshaw Mountain High’s boys’ soccer team has clinched the Grand Canyon Region title and punched an automatic berth into the 4A state tournament.

Despite ominous winter weather conditions Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19, the 4A No. 15-ranked Bears edged No. 20 Mohave, 1-0, at Bob Pavlich Field to claim the region crown.

Victor Torres scored the lone goal for the hosts, who have won five consecutive matches, all in region.

“The boys played well today [Thursday], dominating play and possession,” said Bears coach Craig Hacker, adding that his squad missed “three open nets” for potential goals. “Our defense did amazing once again.”

Toward the end of the match, Bradshaw center back defender Cody Hacker was backed into the goal and made a save to preserve the shutout. Coach Hacker also credited midfielder Robert Etue for making “great runs” and “completely” disrupting Mohave’s midfield.

Bradshaw’s record currently stands at 7-3 overall and 5-0 in region with rival Prescott (2-8-1, 2-3) looming at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Pavlich Field, weather

permitting. The Badgers edged winless Lee Williams, 3-2, Thursday in Kingman.

The Bears could run the table in region and hold onto the rivalry cup trophy with a win over Prescott. They then host Seton Catholic at 6 p.m. next Thursday, Jan. 26, for their regular-season finale.

Bradshaw will begin play in the 16-team state tournament at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, with a first-round game at the site of the higher-seeded team.

