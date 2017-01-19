YEI! drivers serve community throughout Central Highlands

When it comes to quality transportation in the Central Highlands, the trio of drivers who serve Yavapai Exceptional Industries are the cream of the crop. Averaging over 400 miles per day among three drivers, their days are anything but routine, and often exhausting, engaging and fulfilling.

Top-of-the-line vehicles make their job that much easier and more reliable, including a Dodge van donated by Red Arrow Real Estate, a Ford van made possible by Joe Preston and Galpin Fords, and a van donated by Prescott Charities.

Driver Rob Winn has worked for YEI! since Dec. 1, 2016 — clearly the newest guy on the block. But Winn knows the ropes, having driven for New Horizons for many years before moving to YEI!

Winn said he enjoys his new job. “Scheduling is the big thing, making sure everyone is as happy as they can be to get them where they need to be on time,” he said.

Winn’s role is all about timing and safety: “Safety comes before timing, and sometimes it takes longer to get there, just to be safe.”

Winn guesses he drives 60 to 80 miles a day.

“The guys will pick you up and much as you pick them up. Everyone is so excited to see us every day,” he said. “Even on days off, you run into someone who will lift your spirits and help you get through the day.”

Prior to driving for YEI!, Justin Bahnan worked in retail for years. He appreciates the variety YEI! gives to the guys and gals who are employed there. On any given day at one of their locations, the crew may mix birdseed, build benches and perform other woodworking tasks.

“This integration is an opportunity for them to do something different and experience a different skill set,” he said. “We also work with Quality Connections, and we deliver office supplies and things of that nature, so I check the fulfilment and take guys out to deliver the office supplies. It’s one of their favorite things to do — they get to go out and see the town, they like interacting with the people and the businesses, and businesses love it. The guys love being able to meet people and walk in and do deliveries and get signatures. … The more we can educate the community, the better. While we are entrenched in the community, there are still many who aren’t comfortable with what we do.”

Executive Director Brad Newman agrees.

“YEI! provides employment and economic integration. It is a valuable hopeful place,” Newman said. “Our guys are full-fledged in the community and there is nothing sheltered about it.”

Bahnan saw his role in transportation as a new opportunity for him to service the community in a most outstanding way, and he knows he is making a contribution.

“I think it’s always good when you can have a job where you really feel like you’re making a difference, and you really feel good at the end of the day,” he said. “What would these guys be doing if we didn’t have a program like this in place and something that wouldn’t help them feel productive? Here they can contribute, earn a paycheck, build community friendships and that is important. It feels good to be a part of an organization that provides such a great service.”

Rounding out the driver trio is Art Fortier, who has been with YEI! for 14 years. In addition to driving an average of 250 miles a day, Fortier is an employment coordinator, and liaison between the state and families and clients.

It’s evident he loves what he does when he interacts with the guys and gals that surrounded him during this interview.

When asked what he likes best about his job, he is quick to reply: “The people and clients I work with — if it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be here. My family got me involved in this type of job. I’m retired Army. This is a perfect fit. The schedule works out great, and company is fabulous and I’ve worked for all three shops and I know most of the clients over the years. We are all friends. I don’t think there is anyone here I don’t hang out with. We are a big family, we work together.”

His “fans” couldn’t be happier. Heard among some of the shout-outs: “Art’s amazing, best driver ever,” “Art is a nice guy, I love Art,” and the ultimate compliment, “I want him to take me to the Bahamas!”

Newman himself is familiar with this type of organization, and will soon celebrate his 41st year with YEI! He cut his teeth as a pre-U of A college graduate when he ran a fleet of 16 vans throughout Tucson for Easter Seals.

He learned quickly.

“One of the lessons is that it doesn’t matter if you have the best program in the world. If you can’t get people to where they need to be, it doesn’t count,” Newman said. “Our van drivers are invaluable!”

Tara Fort of WEB Writer Pro: Writing, Editing and Blogging Services writes on behalf of Yavapai Exceptional Industries.