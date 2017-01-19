YCPAC presents Bolshoi Ballet’s ‘The Sleeping Beauty’

Prescott ballet and fairy tale lovers will not want to miss the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center live satellite broadcast showing on Wednesday, Jan. 25, of the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow performing “The Sleeping Beauty.”

Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for youth for the 6 p.m. broadcast. They can be purchased through the website: www.ycpac.com

The Bolshoi Ballet will dance the tale of Princess Aurora cursed into slumber by the evil Carabosse (known more familiarly from the Disney version as the evil queen Maleficent) for 100 years on her 16th birthday. She is to be awakened only by the kiss of a handsome prince.

The ballet of the fairy tale penned by French author Charles Perrault features music by Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky and choreography by Yuri Grigorovich. The cast’s lead dancers are Olga Smirnova and Semyon Chudin accompanied by the corps de ballet from the Bolshoi, according to an event news release.

The Bolshoi dancers capture the splendor of this classic tale through a dream-like journey with jewel fairies and magical kingdoms. The Bolshoi uses elaborate staging with luxurious sets and costumes, the release said.

In addition to the Yavapai College broadcast of the classic ballet, the Sedona International Film Festival will host a big screen premiere at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89 A. Tickets are $15 or $12.50 for film festival members. For tickets or information, visit the website: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org