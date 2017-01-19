Washington hands PHS 3rd straight loss, 53-28

PHOENIX — Prescott High’s boys’ basketball team lost its third consecutive game, falling to Washington, 53-28, in a conference clash on Wednesday night, Jan. 18.

With the setback, the Class 4A No. 23-ranked Badgers’ record dropped to 5-8 overall in power-point games. They are 2-5 in region. Washington, rated 36th out of 44 programs in 4A, improved to 4-8 overall.

Walter Riggs guided Prescott with seven points and two steals. Kody Jones added six points and 12 rebounds.

PHS trailed Washington 17-11 at the end of the first period. However, the hometown squad was outscored 19-5 in the second quarter, as the Rams extended their advantage to 36-16 by halftime. Prescott netted just 12 points in the second half.

The Badgers will play their final six regular-season contests in the Grand Canyon Region. They will suit up for four of them at the PHS Dome gym.

Next up, Prescott faces 4A No. 4-ranked Flagstaff at 7 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 20, in the Dome.

