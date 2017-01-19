Two killed in Humboldt single-vehicle rollover crash

HUMBOLDT – Two people were killed Wednesday night, Jan. 18, when the car they were in left the road and rolled over, said Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesman for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

James W. Collins, 44, of Dewey, and Rhonda K. Hudson, 46, of Prescott, were traveling west in the 13000 block of Prescott Street when their Toyota Corolla went off the road about 9:45 p.m., D’Evelyn said.

The vehicle struck some rocks and began to roll. It crashed through a fence and came to rest on its roof.

Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt and they were found several yards from the wreckage, D’Evelyn said.

He added that “speed is a likely factor in the crash, but final cause determinations are pending toxicology tests.”

Collins and Hudson were pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not clear who was driving at the time of the crash.