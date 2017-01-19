Too drunk to drive? Find out for sure

PRESCOTT VALLEY – If you’ve ever wondered how much you could drink and still be legal to drive, police are giving you a chance to find out.

As part of a program in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Prescott Valley Police will be visiting area establishments that sell alcohol and asking patrons if they know how much alcohol they have in their system.

If the patron agrees, they can take a non-enforceable breath test to see how high their blood-alcohol content is in reality.

PVPD spokesman Jerry Ferguson supplied these sobering figures:

• A person charged with DUI, a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 percent, may be required to pay $3,200 in fines and fees, spend 10 days in jail, suspended driver’s license for 90 days, and an ignition interlock for 12 months.

• A person charged with Extreme DUI, a BAC of .15-.19 percent, may be required to pay $6,000 in fines and fees, spend 30 days in jail, suspended driver’s license for 90 days, and an ignition lock for 12 months.

• A person charged with Super Extreme DUI, a BAC of .20 percent or higher, may be required to pay $8,300 in fines and fees, spend 45 days in jail, suspended driver’s license for 90 days, and an ignition lock for 18 months.