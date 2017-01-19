Police ticket quotas, fact or fiction?

PRESCOTT — How many times has this happened to you?

You’re driving along, minding your own business, when a police cruiser pulls out behind you and the officer flips on its lights.

“Must be near the end of the month,” you grumble under your breath.

After all, you weren’t doing anything too egregious, so the officer must be looking to fill a quota, right?

Wrong, said every law enforcement representative The Daily Courier asked.

Quotas are currently legal in Arizona.

In 2015, Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed a bill that would have made quotas illegal. His veto was supported by the Arizona Association of Police Chiefs, but other organizations, such as the Arizona Police Association, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Arizona, and the Fraternal Order of Police lobbied in favor of a quota ban.

Ducey said he didn’t want to eliminate a measure of performance used by police administrations, but would be willing to examine other options.

At one time, the only known police agency in Arizona with a ticket quota was the Tucson Police Department, which mandated one citation a day for its officers.

Ticket quotas are illegal in some states, notably California, Illinois, Missouri, Florida, Texas, and New Jersey.

Prescott Valley Police Chief Bryan Jarrell said there is no quota system in place in his department.

“I, personally, don’t agree with (quotas),” Jarrell said. “To have quotas, to say that ‘You will write this many tickets,’ I think what that does is, it forces (officers) to, ultimately, focus on trying to find traffic violations” and that leads to citations being issued that don’t “contribute to the safety of the streets.”

PVPD issued 141 civil speed violations and one criminal speed violation in December, 2016. That’s an average of 4.5 tickets per day, not even one per officer on shift.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said troopers don’t have quotas.

“The Department does not set quotas or have a mandate on how many citations each trooper must serve. The Highway Patrol Division has set priorities, which includes the enforcement of hazardous driving behaviors that cause collisions; restraint use; and the apprehension of impaired drivers,” Graves said. “While enforcing these priorities, troopers have discretion on the outcome of the stop, whether it be a citation or warning.”

Prescott Police Chief Debora Black said her department has no quota policy.

Prescott Police Officer David Fuller said, “In our opinion, (a quota) just isn’t a good idea to have. In my tenure at (Prescott Police), going back almost 28 years, we have never employed a citation quota. We strive to be fair to the public and if an officer is writing a citation just to meet a quota or desired number, then that in itself gives the appearance of unfairness.”

Choosing a random month and year, Fuller said the department issued 80 speeding tickets in June, 2015. That would be an average of 2.6 per day, or, again, fewer than one per officer normally on shift.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said, “Citations are left to the discretion of the deputy. Although there may be an expectation for citations in targeted traffic enforcement actions … either way, the agency does not set arbitrary numbers.”

Chino Valley Police spokesman Lt. Vince Schaan said his department does not have quotas.

All the law enforcement representatives we spoke with declined to address the amount of fines for each traffic ticket, because, as PVPD spokesman Jerry Ferguson put it, the fines, under the purview of the courts, are “not our department.”