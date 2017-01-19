Be ready to wait out snowfall, get prepared

Driving tips Consider waiting out the storm if conditions warrant: Highways can close suddenly in severe weather, and stranded vehicles make it more difficult for snowplows to do their work. Delaying travel may be the safest decision.

Slow down: Adjust speed to conditions.

Create space: Leave extra room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Avoid sudden braking.

Give snowplows room: Slow down and stay at least four vehicle lengths behind a plow. Wait for a plow to pull over before passing. The safest place to be when there’s snow and ice on a road is behind a snowplow.

Leave prepared: Bring extra clothing and gloves, make sure the gas tank is half to three-quarters full at all times, keep cellphones charged, and pack extra drinking water, snacks and all necessary medications.

Pack an emergency kit: It should include blankets, a flashlight, an ice scraper, a small shovel, a container of sand or cat litter for traction and warning lights or reflectors.

Beware of black ice: Melting snow can turn into ice, especially at night. Ice tends to form on bridges first and can be difficult to see. Many of these tips apply to driving on wet roads as well, including waiting out threatening weather. Some other tips: Inspect windshield wipers and replace them if necessary.

Turn on headlights while driving.

Avoid areas where water is pooling in travel lanes.

With two winter storms forecast to blanket Arizona’s high country with as much as 24 inches of snow between Thursday and Saturday, motorists should be prepared for hazardous driving conditions, delays and possible highway closures – and consider delaying travel during the worst weather.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for the first storm to reach the state late Thursday, with a colder, more powerful storm moving in Friday evening through Saturday morning. Snow levels will drop to about 5,000 feet Thursday and as low as 4,000 feet Saturday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected over the Mogollon Rim and areas above 7,000 feet in Yavapai County. That includes areas from Flagstaff to Forest Lakes and into the White Mountains.

Gusting winds are expected from both storms, meaning windblown snow on top of the heavy accumulation could create dangerous driving conditions. Slide-offs and crashes in severe weather cause traffic backups and lead to highway closures.

With more than an inch of rain forecast for some desert locations, water could accumulate in low spots or washes.

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s nearly 200 snowplows and 400 certified snowplow drivers are ready to deal with snow and ice, and ADOT’s website offers tips for driving in the rain, in wind that reduces visibility and around snow and ice.

As powerful storms arrive, do your research

Check az511.gov, ADOT social media, forecasts; be ready

With back-to-back snowstorms bearing down on Arizona, know what you’re driving into before heading to the high country.

Highway conditions can deteriorate quickly during severe weather as snow accumulates and drivers struggle, and closures can happen suddenly and be prolonged. If enough snow falls, the Arizona Department of Transportation may close lesser-used highways while snowplows address busier routes.

Examples of the latter: If conditions warrant, ADOT may close US 180 northwest of Flagstaff, between milepost 224 west of Bader Road and milepost 248, and State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon (mileposts 386-397) to focus on Interstates 17 and 40 and other routes. In eastern Arizona, US 191 between Alpine and Hannagan Meadow (mileposts 231-253) isn’t plowed at night and on weekends.

ADOT’s nearly 200 snowplows and 400 certified snowplow drivers are ready to deal with snow and ice, and tips for driving around snow and ice are available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow. But the safest decision during extreme weather is delaying travel until conditions improve and letting ADOT’s plows do their work.

So do your research, including staying up to date on National Weather Service forecasts.

Before deciding whether to drive into areas where snow is expected or falling, motorists should get the latest on highway conditions and any closures from the ADOT Traveler Information Center, available at az511.gov or by calling 511. In addition, traffic cameras at az511.gov provide a view of conditions for those using desktop computers and laptops.

Prescott residents can find information and updates about snow removal efforts on a dedicated page of its website at http://www.prescott-az.gov/services/streets/snow-removal.php. The information also can be accessed on the homepage of the City’s website www.prescott-az.gov under the section header labeled “Spotlight” on the right rail.