Obituary: Edith Pearl (Culver) Smith

Edith Pearl (Culver) Smith, born Jan. 9, 1941, in Prescott, Arizona died Jan. 14, 2017, in Whitefish, Montana, where she lived with her husband of 56½ years, Ernie Smith. (Married July 1960)

Edith is survived by: husband Ernie; two sons Edward and Shaun; one sister, Gloria Bowser; three grandchildren; and 21 nephews and nieces.

Family requests no flowers, but if you wish to do something, make a donation to: Emmanuel Lutheran Retreat, Buffalo Hills, 25 Clairmont Street, Kalispel, MT. 59901.

Information provided by survivors.