Obituary: David Michael Piatak

Dr. David Piatak was born in Simpson, Pennsylvania, Jan. 25, 1936. He died at Margaret T. Morris Memory Care Center on Jan. 14, 2017. He was a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University, with M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Maine. He married the love of his life, Doris Martel, Jan. 8, 1960, in Berwick, Maine.

He was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Anna (Mondak) Piatak, his brother, Michael Jr., his son-in-law, Asghar Moradi, and his sister-in-law, Carol Piatak. He is survived by his wife, Doris; daughters Ruth Piatak (Philip Hengen) of Tulsa and Jean Eickhoff (Mark) of Albuquerque and son Stephen (Susan) of Davenport, Iowa; seven adult grandchildren, Yavar (Francesca) Moradi, Jennifer Piatak, Audel Moradi, Jauvid Moradi, Clara Eickhoff, Lucille Hengen, and Karl Eickhoff; one great-grandchild, Tawny Moradi; and his brother, John (Janice) of Florida, and sister-in-law Ann of California.

David worked from 1961 to 1966 as a steroid chemist at the Worcester Foundation for Experimental Biology in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. He taught organic chemistry at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois, from 1966 to 1995. He served as graduate director of the Chemistry Department from 1983 to 1995, recruiting and welcoming scholars from every American background and from around the globe.

In retirement he spent many years as a volunteer driver and board member of Prescott Meals on Wheels and as a volunteer at the Smoki Museum. His hobbies included woodturning, raising orchids, and stamp collecting. David and Doris loved traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as in Eastern Europe, Egypt, Costa Rica and New Zealand.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, January 21, 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Ave, Prescott. A buffet reception will follow in the Social Room of Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Prescott Meals on Wheels or to Margaret T. Morris Foundation.

Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral home and Crematory assisted the family with final arrangements.

Please go to our website, www.ruffinerwakelin.com for the guest book.

Information provided by survivors.