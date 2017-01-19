‘Love Happens’ takes to PCA’s Stage Too

Love Happens,” the 1994 play by Rich Orloff, playing next week at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Stage Too, is a study in contrasts.

It’s a light comedy that looks at a 50-year marriage and compares it to a couple that just began dating.

The older couple has seen it all, and dispenses advice to the younger couple.

The younger couple begins to influence the older.

The play takes place over a year’s time, plenty of real estate for each man and woman to learn about relationships, modern and old-fashioned, from the other.

Director Kevin Nissen helms this reader’s theatre production, which, he said is “very relevant” to today’s relationships.

“It really explores the aspects of relationships that are universal and eternal,” he said, “and it explores the aspects of relationships that might be considered modern.”

Nissen said the characters are “very contemporary,” with the younger couple dealing with confusing gender roles (which the older couple does not worry much about), and the young man’s liberal notions are tested, which is “a real source of frustration for him, and a real source of comedy for the audience.”

Nissen said avid theater patrons might see some similarities to Neil Simon’s style.

“It is based a lot on language, and one-liners … I think when people see it they may wonder if this is not something by Neil Simon.”

Unlike several other reader’s theatre plays presented by PCA of late, “Love Happens” sticks fairly closely to the standard reader’s theater format, with little in the way of sets or lighting.

“There are some times when we break free from that, just a little bit, and become a little bit more intimate with the audience,” Nissen said, “but mostly, we stick with the reader’s theater format pretty consistently.”

“Love Happens,” directed by Kevin Nissen, plays at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Stage Too venue, behind the main PCA building at 208 S. Marina St., at 7 p.m. Jan. 26, 27 and 28. It does deal with adult subjects, and may be inappropriate for children. A $5 donation is suggested.