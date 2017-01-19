Letter: Women's March

EDITOR:

This is in response to the Jan. 10, 2017, article on Prescott effort joins Jan 21 Women’s March on Washington.

The election is over but not the fight against America. This march, which is organized and funded by George Soros, Planned Parenthood and other donors, is getting local and worldwide media attention. Their website (www.womensmarch.com) says this march is the rise of the woman and is the rise of the nation. Let me say loud and clear, they do not represent me. This march spits in my face and the faces of the women who voted for Donald J. Trump.

This is the march of the Democrats who do not accept the result of the election and want to delegitimize the voters and this election which was won fair and square by the electoral vote. This is the Democratic Party who see themselves as the party of toleration but only if you agree with them. This is a march against the outsiders who infiltrated the establishment and won the presidential election for Donald Trump.

This is the march of the Democratic Party that has a broken record of telling us that we are guilty of racism, sexism, islamophobia, and homophobia and on and on, yet this party wanted Hillary Rodham Clinton, the most corrupt, foul mouthed woman guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors. Because they didn’t get their way, they are now demanding that we bend to their will. I have news for them, Trump is a street fighter, more so than any other Republican candidate with the exception of Senator Ted Cruz.

We are the taxpayers and yet the Democratic Party doesn’t want to hear from us. The march talked about the concerns about every voting block except veterans and the non-degree white voters. It is as if they don’t exist even though this is what cost them the election. Trump’s appeal was to the disaffected white working class and blue dog democrats.

The march’s website talks about abortion on demand but does not mention those who believe in the right to life. So much for diversity.

Veterans and their families lost their lives, their limbs and have had their lives altered forever. What about them? I didn’t read their concern about the crippling costs to middle class families because of Obamacare. These families are skipping medical checks and medication because there is so much out of pocket cost. The redistribution of wealth isn’t working out for them now is it? The mantra of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) that 20 million have been added to the insurance rolls is a myth. They were put on Medicaid and now the physicians are either leaving their profession or not accepting Obamacare.

Al Gore lectures us peons about climate change and he flies on his gulf steam jet. Obama sends his daughters to exclusive schools, but he opposes school choice that would benefit low income minorities because the teachers union, a most powerful constituency opposes it. This coalition of groups claim they are concerned about violence towards women and minority groups.

I then ask why not stop the concept of sanctuary cities and support the Second Amendment instead of promoting onerous gun laws which only affect lawful citizens? Why not stop the mistaken concept of gun free zones which is where the terrorists and criminals attack, knowing their targets are defenseless. I didn’t hear any outcries of concern when Trump supporters were assaulted. This march is nothing more than rich snobs who have the money and influence to benefit themselves and lead their lives very differently than what they preach to the rest of us.

I am writing this as a protest to the women’s march that is taking place at our courthouse on Jan. 21. We cannot allow the DNC radicals to decide what is legitimate. Trump’s decisive victory was against Hillary’s radicalism, identity politics and political correctness. An engaged citizenry is in fighting back on the issues in a way that we have never done before.

Myrna Lieberman

Prescott