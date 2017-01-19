Letter: Vets

EDITOR:

U.S.VETS–Prescott would like to thank the Prescott Vette Sette Charitable Foundation, Inc., for their club’s generous financial contribution of $3,500, thus enabling U.S.VETS Culinary Program to continue serving the vulnerable homeless veterans in our community.

The Prescott Vette Sette club raises money throughout the year at their events, and then distributes contributions via their charitable organization to various nonprofits serving the Prescott community. U.S.VETS is honored to be a recipient of their foundation this year and thanks the Prescott Vette Sette for their dedication and support!

With Gratitude,

Matthew Phillips

Development & Activities Coordinator