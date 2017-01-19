KornuKopia Calendar: Week of Jan. 20

Friday, Jan. 20

Recalling “Selma,” 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Yavapai College-Prescott Campus, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Building 3, Room 103. A Martin Luther King Jr. Week “RESPECT” event. The movie “Selma” screening will be screened, followed by a discussion, led by sociology professors Mark Shelley and Jenny Jacobson, about the “progress” made in U.S. race relations since the film. Sponsored jointly by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and YC’s Department of Sociology. Free and open to the public.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Listen to a Danzi Trio for piano, flute and clarinet; Beethoven Trio for piano, clarinet and cello; Bober, Suite in Season for piano, flute, bassoon and percussion; and saxophone duets. Hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month during the Third Friday Chamber Music Series. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne, 928-778-6965.

Diamond Rocks at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. – has been rescheduled to Jan. 27.

“The Twelve Powers,” 7 p.m. at Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. This documentary film, based on Charles Fillmore’s classic book, is the first in a three part series titled “A Sound Called Unity.” It features wisdom from more than 40 ministers representing the Unity message. It also follows James Twyman and a group of Jewish rabbis, Muslim imams and Christian ministers as they travel to a hill overlooking a Syrian Village held by ISIS. $10.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Saturday, Jan. 21

“Rock Hounds & River Rats” at the Phippen Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89, presentation at 1 p.m. about a six-week journey through the Grand Canyon to study the ancient rocks of the canyon’s Inner Gorge, by award-winning historian and writer Erik Berg. 928-778-1385 www.phippenartmuseum.org.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 2 and 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Winter Creation Seminar, 2 to 5 p.m at Chino Valley Family Church, 718 Highway 89. It is free and open to the public, but you may want to bring some money as a hat is passed to continue this ministry. Books, DVDs and Scottish shortbread will be for sale. Youth are encouraged to attend and will receive a free, giant shortbread cookie and a free creation book or DVD. More information, 928-771-1218.

Yavapai County Performing Arts Center Cabaret Series: James D’Leon, 5:30 p.m. at YCPAC, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. International Steinway Artist D’Leon plays romantic works by Godowsky, Liszt and Alkan, as well as contemporary jazz standards and a tango or two. Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. $45. 928-776-2000, ycpac.com.

Anniversary party for Adult Center of Prescott, 7 to 9 p.m. at the center, 1280 E. Rosser St. Celebrate 10 years of “Prescott’s Place to Play.” Big band sounds of the 40s, 50s and 60s by Noteworthy. With a dance floor, Cabaret seating and a cash bar. $7 at door; $5 if purchased by Jan. 20 at Adult Center. 928-778-3000.

Saturday Night Talk Series at 7 p.m., “Out of Our Hands: Reflections on the Meaning of Surrender,” at Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.

Sunday, Jan. 22

“Charley’s Aunt,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Phoenix Symphony pays tribute to Leonard Bernstein, one of America’s most beloved composers, at 3 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, with Tito Munoz conducting. The orchestra will be performing four of the composer’s most popular orchestral pieces. This totally American program is dedicated to the great composer, with the orchestra performing his Divertimento for Orchestra, Three Meditations from Mass, Chichester Palms, and the well-known Symphonic Dances from West Side Story. Tickets: $28 to $39 (limited number) only from the Yavapai Symphony Association, 228 N. Alarcon St. 928-776-4255. Pre-concert lecture starts at 2 p.m. www.yavapaisymphony.org.

Monday, Jan. 23

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk: “Rectangles and Spirals: Secrets in Plain Sight,” 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. Presented by George Konizer, who combines his background in science with art to create panoramic landscape photography. Reception PCA Gallery at 10 a.m. Info: Andrea at 928-636-7207 or Joslyn at ejcandh@msn.com; or visit Prescott Art Docents Calendar at google.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Community Nature Series, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott. Topic: “Central Arizona Standouts in the Insect Class” with Phil McNally, consulting entomologist at Prescott College. Registration required. $22 (or $145 for the entire series). 10 percent discount for Center members. 928-776-9550 or highlandscenter.org/programs.

“Canyonlands by Raft: Three Hundred Miles of River Beauty,” 5 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Flagstaff author Tom Martin presents the challenges he faced while compiling material for his new guidebook for river runners, “Guide to the Colorado & Green Rivers in the Canyonlands of Utah and Colorado.” The presentation will include historic and contemporary photographs, including points near Grand Junction, Lake Powell and the confluence of both rivers. Copies of the guidebook will also be available for purchase. 928-777-1500.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

“How to Judge a Book by Its Cover,” 6 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room. Professional Writers of Prescott will host award-winning book cover designer Mariah Sinclair. She’ll discuss key things authors should consider when choosing a book cover design, including do’s and don’ts, stock image licensing, budgets, timelines and what to expect when working with a cover designer. Open to writers of all ages and levels. Katherine, 928-864-8642; caccavalek@gmail.com; www.prescottwriters.com.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Community Nature Series, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott. Topic: “Epizootics: A look at Insects and other Organisms that Affect Forest Health” with Lisa Zander, Natural History Institute. Registration required. $22 (or $145 for the entire series). 10 percent discount for Center members. 928-776-9550 or highlandscenter.org/programs.

“Love Happens,” Readers Theatre at Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 7 p.m. at 208 N. Marina St. Follow a year in the lives of two couples, one beginning and one approaching their 50th anniversary. As the younger couple progresses from dating to the challenges of commitment, they get advice from the older couple, who develop problems of their own when they’re influenced by their young friends. Free; $5 suggested donation. 928-445-3286; www.pca-az.net.

Friday, Jan. 27

Friday Night Movie – “War Dogs,” 4 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Based on a true story. Rated R. Comedy/Crime Drama. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

“Love Happens,” Readers Theatre at Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 7 p.m. at 208 N. Marina St. Follow a year in the lives of two couples, one beginning and one approaching their 50th anniversary. As the younger couple progresses from dating to the challenges of commitment, they get advice from the older couple, who develop problems of their own when they’re influenced by their young friends. Free; $5 suggested donation. 928-445-3286; www.pca-az.net.

Diamond Rocks, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Show celebrates the one and only Neil Diamond. Hear hits like “Forever in Blue Jeans,” “America” and, of course, “Sweet Caroline.” Postponed from Jan. 20. Tickets: $22-$25. Call 928-777-1370 or visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Saturday, Jan. 28

One-Mile Family Fun Walk, 10 a.m. at Mortimer Family Farms, 12907 Highway 169 in Dewey. Sponsored by MATFORCE, with participation of Prescott Valley Police Department. Culmination of “Stand with Me, Be Drug Free” week. 928-708-0100; matforce@cableone.net.

“Love Happens,” Readers Theatre at Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 1 p.m. at Prescott Valley Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle and 7 p.m. at 208 N. Marina St. Follow a year in the lives of two couples, one beginning and one approaching their 50th anniversary. As the younger couple progresses from dating to the challenges of commitment, they get advice from the older couple, who develop problems of their own when they’re influenced by their young friends. Free; $5 suggested donation. 928-445-3286; www.pca-az.net.

Pronghorn Ranch’s 2nd annual Art Show and Reception, from 3 to 5 p.m. Join featured artist Caroline Linscott from the Adonai Gallery in Sedona - and other local artists - for an afternoon of art, hors d’oeuvres and wine. Mingle with the artists, discuss their works, and enjoy the ambiance of what will become a memorable afternoon. Collected works include vibrant watercolors, lush oils, striking acrylics, and dynamic pastels. This show is at Pronghorn Ranch Clubhouse, 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Dr., Prescott Valley. 928-775-8781.

Folk Sessions 14th Anniversary Concert, 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. Join some of the Folk Sessions’ favorite musicians to celebrate Prescott’s longest-running locally produced radio program, broadcasting for 14 years on KJAZZ Radio Network (now Arizona Community Radio Network). Eric Ramsey joins Three-Legged Dog, Tom and Christa Agostino. With special appearances by the Gurley Girls, Antique Parts and Garrick Rawlings. $16. 928-445-3286; www.pca-az.net.

“At the Hop – a Salute to Doo Wop,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. Show features seven steel guitarists performing to benefit the Agape House of Prescott. Tickets: $22-$25. Call 928-777-1370 or visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Roots & Boots, featuring Sammy Kershaw, Pam Tillis and Collin Raye, 7:30 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Three of country’s most dynamic stars bring their greatest hits together for one unforgettable night of music. $48-$68. Join YCPAC for dinner before the show. Menus and pricing available at ycpac.com/dinner. 928-776-2000.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Central Arizona Concert Band in Concert, 3 p.m. at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Davis Learning Center. Conductor Clydene Dechert has prepared a selection of traditional fanfares, marches, paso dobles and show tunes for the performance. The Clarinet Choir will showcase six variations of the instrument. $12 adults, $5 students. centralarizonaconcertband.com.