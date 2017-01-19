Highlands Center offers in-depth nature workshops

Ever wonder about which insects kill trees in the Central Arizona Highlands? Or how humans influenced plant communities over the past 150 years? What kinds of two-legged “snow birds” like to winter over in Prescott?

The Highlands Center for Natural History provides the answers to these and other questions in its Tuesday and Thursday workshops taking place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 24 through Feb. 16. Sign up for the entire series of eight classes or attend individual classes.

“These are science-based classes for people who have a real love of the stuff and want to take it deeper into an in-depth, but not intimidating, exploration,” said Tom Agostino, Highlands Center marketing and communications coordinator. “You will get your hands dirty.”

Previous participants know that the topics and instructors change so there is always something new to learn. Agostino also added that this area has an active nature-based community who really “know their stuff.”

Now in its fourth year, these are the topics offered this year:

Jan. 24: Central Arizona Standouts in the Insect Class. Instructor is Phil McNally, consulting entomologist at Prescott College. Participants will look at local insect diversity in a hands-on investigation, and learn key identifying characteristics.

Jan. 26: Epizootics: A Look at Insects and Other Organisms that Affect Forest Health. Instructor: Lisa Zander, Highlands Institute program coordinator and collections manager. Learn about the complicated topic of climate change and insects that kill or harm trees and shrubs. Includes fungal pathogens, slideshows and microscopes.

Jan. 31: The Wildlife of Wildflowers. Instructor: Sue Smith, president of Native Plant Society. Take a look at the wild life of common flowers seen along the trails, and learn techniques of identification of plant families.

Feb. 2: Plant Communities of Arizona’s Central Highlands. Instructor: Joe Trudeau, conservation ecologist with Hassayampa Forestry and Ecological. Compare plant communities and species of the Central Highlands to neighboring Colorado Plateau and Sonoran Desert eco-regions over the past 150 years.

Feb. 7: Prehistoric Archaeology Laboratory. Instructor: Sarah Luchetta, M.A. archaeologist. In this hands-on lab, students will analyze and identify various artifacts and lithic tools, and learn to classify them by age and culture.

Feb. 9: Winter Birds of the Prescott Area. Instructor: Felipe Guerrero, Highlands’ education coordinator. Learn about migration patterns and which birds go no further south than Prescott, and some that do.

Feb. 14: Common Mushrooms of the Arizona Central Highlands. Instructor: Bob Gessner, mycologist. Compared to plants and animals, most naturalists are relatively unfamiliar with mushrooms. Attend this class to learn about the most common local mushrooms, their life histories, and ecological importance.

Feb. 16: Medicine Plants of Arizona. Instructor: Diane Vaszily, environmental educator. With 23 years’ study of herbs, Vaszily teaches this hands-on workshop about local and statewide medicinal plants.

Cost for individual classes is $22; the whole series is $145 ($31 discount). Highlands Center members receive a 10 percent discount. For more information, call the Center at 928-776-9550 or visit www.highlandscenter.org.