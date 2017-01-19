Editorial: Legislature should not handcuff colleges

Flagstaff Republican Rep. Bob Thorpe has proposed legislation that would bar Arizona’s publicly-funded schools, community colleges and universities from teaching about, or discussing, anything that promotes “social justice toward a race, gender, religion, political affiliation, social class or other class of people.”

In an interview with the Daily Caller, Thorpe pointed to two incidents that motivated him to propose this law. The first was a class at Arizona State University called “U.S. Race Theory and the Problem with Whiteness.” The second was an event at the University of Arizona called “privilege walk,” where students stand shoulder to shoulder and take steps forward or back based on questions that are designed to see what advantages some had growing up.

Arizona already has a ban on ethnic studies that was passed in 2011 (and currently under legal challenge).

“The bill is very simple: Taxpayers should not have to be paying for classes that discriminate,” Thorpe told the Arizona Republic. “This is drawing a line in the sand that says, ‘Higher education: If you want to have classes that teach resentment between individuals, you should have to fund them.’ “

White privilege is an uncomfortable subject. No one wants to think they succeeded in life because they had some advantages others did not. Most of us worked hard and had to overcome many challenges to achieve the success that we have.

But history is not something that we can pretend did not exist. Colleges and universities are laboratories where the brightest young minds gather to tackle complex issues, and few issues are as difficult as race relations. Handcuffing our universities by forcing them to avoid subjects that make us uncomfortable will not make those issues go away.

Ultimately, we want a world where every person has an equal chance to make the most of their lives, based on their own hard work and dedication and helped along by their family and community. It would be very hard to get to that point if we forbid our universities from studying any road blocks that might exist in getting to that point.

At press time, The Daily Courier learned this legislation has been assigned to a committee whose chairman refuses to hear the bill. Thus, the bill is dead at least this year. We believe it should stay that way.

