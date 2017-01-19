Calendar of Events: Jan. 19-29

Ongoing

“The Four Elements” Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St. On display through Feb. 11. The classical four elements are earth, water, air and fire. The main elements of art include form, shape, line, color, space and texture. Artists represent one or all of the classical four elements in all mediums, using the main elements of art to create their pieces. Gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 928-445-3286.

"Meeting the 4 O'Clock Train" exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St. The lure and lore of train travel to Prescott was a long-sought dream realized in 1882. This new exhibit chronicles the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. Featured highlight is a 20-ft x 12-ft HO-scale model train depiction of early Prescott. Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m., 938-445-3122.

Thursday, Jan. 19

“Your Life Matters” Speakers Series, 10 a.m. at Granite Gate 5-Star Senior Living, 3850 N. Highway 89 in Prescott. Speaker is Dr. Mitchell. L Gelber,” who will discuss his life, his book “Alzheimer’s Shadow,” and depression and aging. 928-771-8200.

STEAM Power, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Examine forensic clues to solve a library mystery. Use Science, Tech-nology, Engineer, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) to do fun experiments and projects. For children ages 8-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Foster Care Info Night, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. With Foster Adoptive Network. Info: AZ Children’s Association, 928-443-1991.

Third Thursday Star Talks, 6 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Monthly talks by experts in the field on a variety of astronomy topics. This month: Robert Ward on “Planetary Science Field Research.” For more information on the Astronomy Club, call Pat Birck, 928-778-6324.

Arizona Archaeological Society, Yavapai Chapter, meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Smoki Museum Pueblo room, 147 N. Arizona Ave. Rich Lange’s talk is titled “Echoes in the Canyons: Cliff Dwellers of the Sierra Ancha in Central Arizona. 928-772-6006.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Friday, Jan. 20

Recalling “Selma,” 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Yavapai College-Prescott Campus, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Building 3, Room 103. A Martin Luther King Jr. Week “RESPECT” event. The movie “Selma” screening will be screened, followed by a discussion, led by sociology professors Mark Shelley and Jenny Jacobson, about the “progress” made in U.S. race relations since the film. Sponsored jointly by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and YC’s Department of Sociology. Free and open to the public.

Lapsit Storytime, 9:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Bring your baby for some cozy activity time on your lap. Storytime lasts about 20 minutes, but you’re invited to linger and play. 928-777-1500.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Check your English at the door and brush up on your Spanish with conversation and camaraderie. Sessions may include targeted grammar discussions, subject-specific vocabulary practice and handouts. Basic Spanish skills needed. 928-777-1500.

Introduction to Facebook, a three-week class, 10 a.m. to noon at Prescott Valley Public Library. Learn all about Facebook, become a mem-ber of the free website and post messages and photos online, all from your desktop or laptop computer. Class meets the first three Fridays in January, Jan. 6, 13 and 20. Free, but registration is required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Thirty minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children ages 3-5 and their grownups. Siblings always welcome. 928-777-1500.

Socially conscious theatre readings in response to Inauguration Day takes place at noon in the Prescott Public Library, and again at 7:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club. All are welcome. Refreshments available.

Online Job Searching, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Find the best websites for local job openings in this 90-minute presentation. Learn how to navigate and submit online applications with ease. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Listen to a Danzi Trio for piano, flute and clari-net; Beethoven Trio for piano, clarinet and cello; Bober, Suite in Season for piano, flute, bassoon and percussion; and saxophone duets. Hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month during the Third Friday Chamber Music Series. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne, 928-778-6965.

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person. 928-632-5185.

Teen Artists Gathering (TAG), 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. For teenage artists working in any me-dium. Get wisdom and encouragement from an established artist. Open to all teens; membership in St. Luke’s not required. Sophie, 928-778-4499.

East Coast Swing Dance Lesson, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Chandra Tenley. Followed by Ballroom Dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

“The Twelve Powers,” 7 p.m. at Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. This documentary film, based on Charles Fillmore’s classic book, is the first in a three part series titled “A Sound Called Unity.” It features wisdom from more than 40 ministers representing the Unity message. It also follows James Twyman and a group of Jewish rabbis, Muslim imams and Christian ministers as they travel to a hill overlooking a Syrian Village held by ISIS. $10.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Women’s March on Washington ― Prescott Sister March, noon at Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. Unite at the Bucky O’Neil Statue, Gurley Street Side, and stand together in solidarity for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health and our families, recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country. www.arizonawomensmarch.com/prescott-1.

Build a Model Train for Kids, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St. Free activity for children ages 6-12 on building their own model railroad train. 928-445-3122.

Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pac Sun, Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Boulevard, Prescott. Information and appointments: 877-827-4376, or www.BloodHero.com.

Family Storytime, 11 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Thirty minutes of stories, songs and activities for the whole family. 928-777-1500.

Caldecott Kaleidoscope of Books and Art for Kids, 11 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. With Prescott Art Docents. This new program blends art with award-winning children’s books to introduce budding artists to the wonderful world of illustrations. For children ages 6-12. This month, learn about “Owl Moon” by Jane Yolen. Presented by Docent Georgeanne Hanna. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Prescott Railroad War of 1893, 2 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley Street. Al Bates presents his research on the short-lived but in-tense war between competing railroad lines vying for dominance in Prescott and Arizona. Free lecture. 928-445-3122.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 2 and 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford under-grads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Grief/Loss/Transition Support Group, 2 to 3 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. With Susan Drysdale, Ph.D., a grief counse-lor. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

Winter Creation Seminar, 2 to 5 p.m. at Chino Valley Family Church, 718 Highway 89. It is free and open to the public, but you may want to bring some money as a hat is passed to continue this ministry. Books, DVDs and Scottish shortbread will be for sale. Youth are encouraged to attend and will receive a free, giant shortbread cookie and a free creation book or DVD. More information, 928-771-1218.

Yavapai County Performing Arts Center Cabaret Series: James D’Leon, 5:30 p.m. at YCPAC, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. International Steinway Artist D’Leon plays romantic works by Godowsky, Liszt and Alkan, as well as contemporary jazz standards and a tango or two. Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. $45. 928-776-2000, ycpac.com.

Anniversary party for Adult Center of Prescott, 7 to 9 p.m. at the center, 1280 E. Rosser St. Celebrate 10 years of “Prescott’s Place to Play.” Big band sounds of the 40s, 50s and 60s by Noteworthy. With a dance floor, Cabaret seating and a cash bar. $7 at door; $5 if purchased by Jan. 20 at Adult Center. 928-778-3000.

Sunday, Jan. 22

“Charley’s Aunt,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Phoenix Symphony pays tribute to Leonard Bernstein, one of America’s most beloved composers, 3 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, with Tito Munoz conducting. The orchestra will perform four of the composer’s most popular orchestral pieces. This totally American program is dedicated to the great composer, with the orchestra performing his Divertimento for Orchestra, Three Meditations from Mass, Chichester Palms, and the well-known Symphonic Dances from West Side Story. Tickets: $28 to $39 (limited number) only from the Yavapai Sympho-ny Association, 228 N. Alarcon St. 928-776-4255. Pre-concert lecture starts at 2 p.m. www.yavapaisymphony.org.

Monday, Jan. 23

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk: “Rectangles and Spirals: Secrets in Plain Sight,” 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. Presented by George Konizer, who combines his background in science with art to create panoramic landscape photography. Reception PCA Gallery at 10 a.m. Info: Andrea at 928-636-7207 or Joslyn at ejcandh@msn.com; or visit Prescott Art Docents Calendar at google.com.

iPhone Essentials class, 2 to 4 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library (PC lab upstairs). Last session of three-week class. Registration re-quired. Michele, 928-759-6196.

Prescott National Forest conducts a public meeting on future treatment of 246,000 acres of forest from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Prescott Fire Center, 2400 Melville Road, near the airport. For more information, call Aaron Hulburd at 928-777-5666.

Genealogy Research Series with NAGS: “Genealogy Clues Found in Obituaries,” 2:30 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Gretchen Eastman from the Northern Arizona Genealogy Society will present on how to use clues from obituaries to improve your genealogy research. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Grant Workshop for local nonprofit organizations, 9 to 11 a.m. at Yavapai College Prescott Campus, Building 3, Room 119. Registration required, space limited. Register at acfygrantsjan24.eventbrite.com. Info: Lisa, 928-583-7815 or lsahady@azfoundation.org.

Community Nature Series, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott. Topic: “Central Arizona Standouts in the Insect Class” with Phil McNally, consulting entomologist at Prescott College. Registration required. $22 (or $145 for the entire series). 10 percent discount for Center members. 928-776-9550 or highlandscenter.org/programs.

Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Twenty-30 minutes of simple stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.

Introduction to Computers, 10 a.m. to noon at Prescott Valley Public Library, PC lab on the second floor. Learn basic computer skills, including using the mouse and keyboard, working with Microsoft Windows 7 and 10, using Microsoft Word, surfing the Internet and using email. Last session of a four-week class. Free, but registration is required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Quarterly Luncheon, 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Prescott Centennial Center at Antelope Hills Golf Course, 1989 Clubhouse Drive. Mayor Darryl Croft and Arlene Alen will speak. Topic: “3 C’s in Communication: How to Achieve Confident, Credibility and Composure in the Workplace.” $15 members; $18 nonmembers; $20 at the door. Preregister at www.chinovalley.org.

“How Purification Can Change Your Life,” a free seminar, noon to 1 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Dr. Andy Nelson of Prescott Preferred Chiropractic. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

Chino Valley People Who Care volunteer information/orientation session, 1 to 3 p.m. at 735 East Road 1 South. Help provide non-medical assistance to folks no longer able to drive in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Dewey. Provide transportation to health care appoint-ments, grocery shopping and more. 928-636-3295.

Newbery Book Club, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Discuss Sheila Turnage’s “Three Times Lucky” and learn about some real-life mysteries that kids have tried to solve. First 15 to register will receive a personal copy of the book. For children in grades 4-6. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

“Canyonlands by Raft: Three Hundred Miles of River Beauty,” 5 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Flagstaff author Tom Martin presents the challenges he faced while compiling material for his new guidebook for river runners, “Guide to the Colorado & Green Rivers in the Canyonlands of Utah and Colorado.” The presentation will include historic and contemporary photographs, including points near Grand Junction, Lake Powell and the confluence of both rivers. Copies of the guidebook will also be available for purchase. 928-777-1500.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thumb Butte Room, Yavapai Regional Medical Center, 1003 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Information and appointments: 877-827-4376, or www.BloodHero.com.

“Dump the Drugs” Drop-off, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Alta Vista Senior Living, 916 Canterbury Lane, Prescott. Bring pills emptied into a Ziploc bag. No bottles, syringes, aerosols or glass. Shannon, 928-772-6000.

Hamburger Lunch, noon to 2 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. Public welcome. $5 per person. 928-632-5185.

Funtography 101, 3 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Bring your digital camera or smartphone to learn photography basics in this kid-friendly workshop for ages 9-13. Presented by the 4-H Yavapai County Extension. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

“How to Judge a Book by Its Cover,” 6 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room. Professional Writers of Prescott will host award-winning book cover designer Mariah Sinclair. She’ll discuss key things authors should consider when choosing a book cover design, including do’s and don’ts, stock image licensing, budgets, timelines and what to expect when working with a cover designer. Open to writers of all ages and levels. Katherine, 928-864-8642; caccavalek@gmail.com; www.prescottwriters.com.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Community Nature Series, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott. Topic: “Epizootics: A look at Insects and other Organisms that Affect Forest Health” with Lisa Zander, Natural History Institute. Registration required. $22 (or $145 for the entire series). 10 percent discount for Center members. 928-776-9550 or highlandscenter.org/programs.

Lunch with a Librarian at the Community Center, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rowle P. Simmons Community Center, 1280 E. Rosser St. Check out books or movies, learn to place holds, get a new library card or get answers to your burning reference questions.

Genealogy Mentor Sessions, 1 and 2 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Get assistance with your genealogy research from a member of the Northern Arizona Genealogy Society. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

Prescott Valley People Who Care volunteer information/orientation session, 1 to 3 p.m. at Quailwood Community Center, 12725 E. Bradshaw Mountain Road in Dewey. Help provide non-medical assistance to folks no longer able to drive in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Dewey. Provide transportation to health care appointments, grocery shopping and more. 928-925-3066.

Craigslist 101, 1:30 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Learn to use Craigslist, a free online classified ads website, to buy and sell goods, apply for jobs and more. Basic mouse, keyboard, Internet and email skills are required. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

“Love Happens,” Readers Theatre at Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 7 p.m. at 208 N. Marina St. Follow a year in the lives of two cou-ples, one beginning and one approaching their 50th anniversary. As the younger couple progresses from dating to the challenges of commit-ment, they get advice from the older couple, who develop problems of their own when they’re influenced by their young friends. Free; $5 sug-gested donation. 928-445-3286; www.pca-az.net.

Prescott Audubon Presents “Windows on Nature,” 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Northern Arizona Audubon Society Board Member Brent Bitz will speak about a June 2015 trip he made to Baffin Island, which is across from Greenland and entirely above the Arctic Circle. Free. 928-778-6502; 928-848-1513.

“Toxicity & Purification,” a free Senior Connection seminar with Prescott Preferred Chiropractic and Emotional Healing, noon to 1 p.m., American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. RSVP: Debbie, 928-778-3747.

Friday, Jan. 27

Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bloodmobile, Arizona Department of Economic Security, 3262 Bob Drive, No. 8, Prescott Valley. Information and appointments: 877-827-4376, or www.BloodHero.com.

Lapsit Storytime, 9:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Bring your baby for some cozy activity time on your lap. Storytime lasts about 20 minutes, but you’re invited to linger and play. 928-777-1500.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Check your English at the door and brush up on your Spanish with conversation and camaraderie. Sessions may include targeted grammar discussions, subject-specific vocabulary practice and handouts. Basic Spanish skills needed. 928-777-1500.

Foundation Center Grant Resources Workshop, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Learn to use the Foundation Infor-mation Network database to locate grants for your nonprofit. This comprehensive database is only available within the library. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Thirty minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children ages 3-5 and their grownups. Siblings always welcome. 928-777-1500.

Resume and Cover Letter Basics, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Discover how to create a professional resume and cover letter using the Career Transitions database in this 90-minute presentation. Learn about local employment resources with time for individual questions at the end. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

Friday Night Movie – “War Dogs,” 4 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Based on a true story. Rated R. Comedy/Crime Drama. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person. 928-632-5185.

Bachata (Latin) Dance Lesson, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Daniel Garcia. Followed by a Dance Party from 7:30 to 10 p.m. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

“Love Happens,” Readers Theatre at Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 7 p.m. at 208 N. Marina St. Follow a year in the lives of two couples, one beginning and one approaching their 50th anniversary. As the younger couple progresses from dating to the challenges of commitment, they get advice from the older couple, who develop problems of their own when they’re influenced by their young friends. Free; $5 suggested donation. 928-445-3286; www.pca-az.net.

Diamond Rocks, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Show celebrates the one and only Neil Diamond. Hear hits like “Forever in Blue Jeans,” “America” and, of course, “Sweet Caroline.” Postponed from Jan. 20. Tickets: $22-$25. Call 928-777-1370 or visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Saturday, Jan. 28

One-Mile Family Fun Walk, 10 a.m. at Mortimer Family Farms, 12907 Highway 169 in Dewey. Sponsored by MATFORCE, with participation of Prescott Valley Police Department. Culmination of “Stand with Me, Be Drug Free” week. 928-708-0100; matforce@cableone.net.

Project Launch Youth Internship Program Informational Meeting, 10 a.m. to noon at The Launch Pad Teen Center, 302 Grove Ave., Prescott. Project Launch provides teens with job skills and professional development training through a series of educational workshops, then places them in a three-month summer internship. Courtney, 928-632-2996.

Family Storytime, 11 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Thirty minutes of stories, songs and activities for the whole family. 928-777-1500.

“Love Happens,” Readers Theatre at Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 1 p.m. at Prescott Valley Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle and 7 p.m. at 208 N. Marina St. Follow a year in the lives of two couples, one beginning and one approaching their 50th anniversary. As the younger couple progresses from dating to the challenges of commitment, they get advice from the older couple, who develop problems of their own when they’re influenced by their young friends. Free; $5 suggested donation. 928-445-3286; www.pca-az.net.

Introduction to Freegal, Overdrive and Zinio, 1 to 2 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library, PC Lab. With Freegal, Overdrive and Zinio, you can check out e-books and audiobooks, stream three hours of music a day and read your favorite magazines digitally – all for free as long as you have a library card. Feel free to bring your devices to the program. Register with Jennifer, 928-759-6188, kjim@pvaz.net.

Folk Sessions 14th Anniversary Concert, 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. Join some of the Folk Sessions’ favorite musicians to celebrate Prescott’s longest-running locally produced radio program, broadcasting for 14 years on KJAZZ Radio Network (now Arizona Community Radio Network). Eric Ramsey joins Three-Legged Dog, Tom and Christa Agostino. With special appearances by the Gurley Girls, Antique Parts and Garrick Rawlings. $16. 928-445-3286; www.pca-az.net.

“At the Hop – a Salute to Doo Wop,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. Show features seven steel guitarists performing to benefit the Agape House of Prescott. Tickets: $22-$25. Call 928-777-1370 or visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Roots & Boots, featuring Sammy Kershaw, Pam Tillis and Collin Raye, 7:30 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Three of coun-try’s most dynamic stars bring their greatest hits together for one unforgettable night of music. $48-$68. Join YCPAC for dinner before the show. Menus and pricing available at ycpac.com/dinner. 928-776-2000.

Contra Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. Featuring the band The Chupacabras and caller Archie Maclellan. No partner needed, all dances taught. (Newcomer instructions at 7 p.m.) $8 with discounts for members, students, newcomers, etc. Bruce, 928-925-5210; folkhappens.org.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Open House, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 216 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. Come see the newly completed renovation of the structure built in 1905. Docents will be on hand to tell about the renovation work and the building’s history. 928-445-4555.

Central Arizona Concert Band in Concert, 3 p.m. at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Davis Learning Center. Conductor Clydene Dechert has prepared a selection of traditional fanfares, marches, paso dobles and show tunes for the performance. The Clarinet Choir will showcase six variations of the instrument. $12 adults, $5 students. centralarizonaconcertband.com.