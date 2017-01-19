Bradshaw Mountain grapplers go 3-1 at Camp Verde multi

CAMP VERDE — Led by four first-place finishers, Bradshaw Mountain High’s wrestling team compiled a 3-1 record in duals at the Camp Verde Multiple Wednesday night, Jan. 18.

At Camp Verde High School, the Bears defeated Mingus Union (48-30), Northland Prep (69-6) and Mayer (60-12). Their lone loss came to Camp Verde (65-15).

Individually for Bradshaw, 106-pounder David Medevielle (4-0 record at multiple, 38-11 overall record); 170-pounder Daniel Medevielle (4-0, 41-10); 182-pounder Olijah Sally (4-0, 46-4); and 220-pounder Jacob Kidd (4-0, 49-2) went undefeated in the tournament.

Sam Denman at 132 pounds (3-1 record at multiple, 27-16 overall record) and Jordan Herrera at heavyweight (3-1, 23-9) also stood out for the Bears.

Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Division II Bradshaw Mountain will conclude the 2016-17 regular season with the Quad City Championships next Friday, Jan. 27, at Chino Valley High’s main gym. Bradshaw, Prescott, Chino and Mayer are all scheduled to compete, starting at 4 p.m.

