YRMC gastroenterologist 2016 Physician of the Year

Gastroenterologist Mark Thomas Worthington is Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s Physician of the Year for 2016.

“It is the greatest and most humbling honor to be recognized in this way for just doing my job,” Worthington said in a hospital news release. “I am so proud to be part of an organization that cares so much and works so hard to bring new services to our community.”

The annual recipient of this honor is selected by the YRMC medical staff and employees. The candidate must exemplify excellent patient care; show sensitivity to the needs and desires of patients; engage in positive relationships with employees and volunteers; be a team player; be respectful to others and take pride in YRMC and the community.

“Choosing our Physician of the Year is always a pleasant challenge because we have so many exceptional physicians on our medical staff,” said YRMC CEO and President John Amos. “Dr. Worthington is more than deserving of this award. The compassion and respect he demonstrates to everyone he comes into contact with is an inspiration to all of us. He takes extraordinary pride in his work and he is a valued ambassador for our five values of respect, integrity, quality, commitment and accountability. We are very proud to honor such an exceptional person.”

Worthington joined YRMC’s medical staff in 2010. He completed his medical degree at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee, and completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, where he was chief resident in 1991. Worthington is fellowship trained in gastroenterology, hepatology and molecular biology and genetics at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He has also served on the faculty at JohnsHopkins School of Medicine.

Worthington serves on the YRMC PhysicianCare Finance Committee, the Patient Blood Management Committee, the Surgical Case Review Committee, and the Physician Leadership Council. He has also recently assumed the responsibilities of medical director for YRMC PhysicianCare.