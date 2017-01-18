Suns open Showcase with 103-98 loss to Oklahoma City

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Johnny O’Bryant just missed his third-straight double-double with 27 points and nine rebounds, Askia Booker added 17 points, but Northern Arizona opened the annual NBA D-League Showcase event with a 103-98 loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

In a game that featured 13 lead changes and nine ties, Derrick Jones Jr. hit a free throw to give the Suns a 98-97 lead with 1:28 to play, but Semaj Christon scored the final eight points of the game, including a pair of free throws with 3.8 seconds left to seal it.

Christon led Oklahoma City (17-9) with 22 points on 5 of 16 shooting, but was 12 of 13 from the free-throw line and grabbed eight rebounds.

Jones finished with 12 points.

O’Bryant, the reigning D-League Performer of the Week, was 11 of 20 from the field, including his third 3-pointer of the night to put the Suns up 91-88 with 4:59 left in the game. He also had three steals and two assists in 38 minutes played.

It is the second loss to the Blue this season for Northern Arizona (12-11), which earned a 94-88 victory over the same club in Prescott Valley a week ago.

Other standouts for the Suns include Elijah Millsap, who scored 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the field and grabbed nine rebounds.

For the Blue, Dakari Johnson scored 20 points and pulled eight rebounds, while Kaleb Tarczewski, a former Arizona Wildcat standout, had 17 points and nine rebounds.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona continues the league’s premier Showcase event Friday in a matchup against the Austin Spurs (10-15), which are coming off a 119-100 win over Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is an associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.