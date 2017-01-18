Prescott NF Hosts Public Meeting on Hassayampa Landscape Restoration Project

PRESCOTT — Prescott National Forest officials are hosting a public meeting to share information and request public input on the proposed Hassayampa Landscape Restoration Project. The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday Jan. 23, at the Prescott Fire Center, 2400 Melville Road in Prescott.

The proposed project is to reduce fuels, construct fuelbreaks, improve forest health and wildlife habitat quality, and restore landscape functionality on National Forest System lands mainly south of and surrounding the city of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District.

Decades of fire suppression, along with other management activities, have disrupted the natural fire disturbance regime. This has resulted in plant communities that are overgrown, which makes them susceptible to insects and disease as well as the stress from drought and climate change. The Forest Service will analyze 246,434 acres of National Forest System lands for treatments to meet desired conditions for potential natural vegetation types, to protect life and property from catastrophic wildfires, and to restore fire to its natural role in the ecosystem where possible.

The purpose of the public meeting is to provide information about the project’s purpose, activities, and location; to solicit public input; and to answer questions.

This meeting is part of the Hassayampa Landscape Restoration Project scoping period, which began Jan. 10, and will continue for 30 days until Feb. 9. There will be future opportunities for public involvement as the environmental effects analysis process continues.

If you have any questions regarding the public meeting or the project, please contact Aaron Hulburd at 928-777-5666 or ahulburd@fs.fed.us.